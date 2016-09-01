Production company highlights local talent

The team, lead by producer Kudzai Madora, who is also the founder of Koolnet Studios, has been described by local artists as a man with unique prowess in the film industry.
The studio, well known in the arts industry for finding fine young artists in the province, is celebrating its seventh year of excellence in producing both music and film using state of the art equipment.
The company has released heart touching television productions such as Nhaka, ndeyani, Manyatera featuring Kapfupi, Ndakairasa and the latest, best selling low budget short film entitled ‘Behind my back’.
This play that was written by Tinashe Rashayi and uses, as far as possible, socially acceptable principles, facts and standards as guides about the abused social media culture of today.
“Nobody makes better films than Koolnet. The production company is our mentor, pacesetter and tour guide whose concerted efforts in making high quality production with low budgets are not only pure magic but also opens many creativity doors as it contains all the answers,” said Anele Tshuma of Mambo, Gweru.
Drama writer and actor of Arts Spring Entertainment Association, Emmanuel Mukoroverwa said it is a challenge to make simple movies on zero budgets.
In an exclusive interview, Madora agreed with this sentiment and added that despite a myriad of challenges, Koolnet remains committed to providing quality products and above average, excellent services and intends becoming leaders in the film industry.
Regarded as one of the most important and influential film makers in the history of cinema in Gweru, Koolnet has directed more than 20 films over 7 years.
“Discs of he current hit production written by Rashai are selling like hot cakes and making waves in Harare, Chinhoi and Mutare. It is a timely story of social sensuality set amidst escalating levels of infidelity among married couples and the growing rate of marriages break ups in society due to reckless use of social media and technology such as cell phones and ‘what’sApp’,” said Madora.
The Koolnet executive comprises the following talent: production manager – Calvin Choga , film director -Tinashe Rashai, sound engineer – Valen Marengere, continuity – Plaxidis Chinokodza, make up artist – Mercy Chimburi and cameraman – Godfree Tachi.