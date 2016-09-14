Promise Mkwananzi and Bruce Usviso released on bail

Promise was released on $100 bail while Bruce was released on $50 bail. The activists were order to surrender their passports, report at the Harare Central Police Station Law and Order section once every Friday, to reside at the addresses given to the Court and not to interfere with State witnesses as part of their bail conditions.
Promise and Bruce were arrested and charged with inciting and committing public violence and destroying property which includes a vehicle belonging to the Police and another one belonging to Zimbabwe Broadcast Corporation (ZBC) during a demonstration against Police Brutality which took place on Wednesday 24 August 2016.
The two who are being represented by ZLHR member Tonderai Bhatasara were initially denied bail when they appeared before the Magistrates Court compelling them to appeal at the High Court.
Bail appeal hearing for 68 others who were arrested and charged with public violence over demonstrations led by the National Election Reform Agenda (NERA) which was supposed to be heard today has been set down for tomorrow, Thursday 15 September 2016.
The bail appeal hearing of MDC –T Bulawayo Youth Secretary Kunashe Muchemwa as well as that of Tinotenda Mhungu and 12 others which had been scheduled for today has been postponed to Friday 16 September 2016. ZLHR member Jeremiah Bamu is representing them.