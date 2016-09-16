Public Hearings on the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

The public, mining industry stakeholders, interested groups and organisations are all invited to the hearings. The hearings provide an excellent opportunity for ensuring that members of Parliament become aware of public opinions on this exceptionally important Bill. Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report that will be tabled in the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate. [Note: Those who are not able to attend the public hearings are free to send in heir written submissions, as explained below.]
For the coming week’s hearings [19th to 24th September] the Committee will be split into two subcommittees, with the separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below.
Written submissions
Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy and—
- sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
- delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
- sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.
Queries
If you require more information, please contact the Portfolio Committee Clerk, Mrs Chiwoneso Mataruka, using the following contact details:
Telephone: : +263-4-700181/252941
Mobile: 0773 056 742
Email: matarukac@parlzim.gov.zw
Warning
Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.
Programme for Next Week
Team A
|DAY
|TIME
|PLACE
|TOWN
|Monday 19
|0900-1200 hrs
|Mberengwa Education Centre Hall
|Mberengwa
|Tuesday 20
|0900-1230 hrs
|Masvingo Civic Centre
|Masvingo
|Wed 21
|0900-1200 hrs
|Bikita Rural District Council Board Room
|Bikita
|1400-1600 hrs
|22 Miles Hall
|Marange
|Thursday 22
|0900-1200 hrs
|Redwing Mine Club
|Penhalonga
|Friday 23
|0900-1200 hrs
|Tendayi Hall
|Bindura
|1400-1600 hrs
|Glendale Community Hall
|Glendale
Team B
|DAY
|TIME
|PLACE
|TOWN
|Monday 19
|1000-1200 hrs
|Lwendulu Hall
|Hwange
|Tuesday 20
|1000-1200 hrs
|Gwanda Hotel
|Gwanda
|Wednesday 21
|0930-1200 hrs
|Ironside Hall
|Shurugwi
|1400-1600 hrs
|Kwekwe Theatre
|Kwekwe
|Thursday 22
|0900-1200 hrs
|Tursey Hall
|Mhondoro-Ngezi
|Friday 23
|0900-1220 hrs
|Nyamakwere Hall
|Mutoko
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedPost published in: Business