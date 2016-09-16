15:42 by Veritas Have your say: Public Hearings on the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Mines, and Energy will be conducting public hearings across the country on the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill. The hearings will start on Monday 19th September and culminate in a final hearing in Harare on Monday 26th September at the Harare International Conference Centre, from 0900-1230 hours.