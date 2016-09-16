16.9.2016 15:42
by Veritas

Public Hearings on the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Mines, and Energy will be conducting public hearings across the country on the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill. The hearings will start on Monday 19th September and culminate in a final hearing in Harare on Monday 26th September at the Harare International Conference Centre, from 0900-1230 hours.

GOLD-MININGThe public, mining industry stakeholders, interested groups and organisations are all invited to the hearings.  The hearings provide an excellent opportunity for ensuring that members of Parliament become aware of public opinions on this exceptionally important Bill.  Contributions made at the hearings will be considered by the Portfolio Committee and will be part of the Committee’s report that will be tabled in the National Assembly when the Bill comes up for debate.  [Note: Those who are not  able to attend the public hearings  are free to send in heir written submissions, as explained below.]

For the coming week’s hearings [19th to 24th September] the Committee will be split into two subcommittees, with the separate programmes as shown in the tables set out below.

Written submissions

Written submissions and correspondence are welcome and should be addressed to The Clerk of Parliament and marked for the attention of the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy and—

  • sent by email – addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw, or
  • delivered – if delivering, use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament, between Second and Third Streets, Harare, or
  • sent by post – to P.O. Box CY298 Causeway, Harare.

Queries

If you require more information, please contact the Portfolio Committee Clerk,  Mrs Chiwoneso Mataruka, using the following contact details:

Telephone: : +263-4-700181/252941

Mobile: 0773 056 742

Email:  matarukac@parlzim.gov.zw

Warning

Persons wearing military uniforms, signs of ranks, badges and political regalia will not be allowed access to these public hearings.

Programme for Next Week

Team A

DAY TIME PLACE TOWN
Monday 19 0900-1200 hrs Mberengwa Education Centre Hall Mberengwa
Tuesday 20 0900-1230 hrs Masvingo Civic Centre Masvingo
Wed 21 0900-1200 hrs Bikita Rural District Council Board Room Bikita
1400-1600 hrs 22 Miles Hall Marange
Thursday 22 0900-1200 hrs Redwing Mine Club Penhalonga
Friday 23 0900-1200 hrs Tendayi Hall Bindura
1400-1600 hrs Glendale Community Hall Glendale

 

Team B

DAY TIME PLACE TOWN
Monday 19 1000-1200 hrs Lwendulu Hall Hwange
Tuesday 20 1000-1200 hrs Gwanda Hotel Gwanda
Wednesday 21 0930-1200 hrs Ironside Hall Shurugwi
1400-1600 hrs Kwekwe Theatre Kwekwe
Thursday 22 0900-1200 hrs Tursey Hall Mhondoro-Ngezi
Friday 23 0900-1220 hrs Nyamakwere Hall Mutoko

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied

The Master Predator

Post published in: Business

Related