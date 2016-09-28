Reclaim Zim

Let me begin by saying I am in the diaspora , ruregerero vana veZimbabwe ndiri mbwende .I escaped may years ago to the diaspora ,I could not stand it .I was angry and frustrated by our inertia as a people .The ability to take undeserved punishment and nonsense from politicians of you my fellow countrymen made my blood boil .The normalising of the abnormal drove me insane .Every single day ,I wake up by the rivers of Babylon , I remember and yearn for “Zion” . Home is Home, and the sweetest.