Renamo murders officials in Sofala

According to the Nhamtanda district administrator, Boavida Manuel, cited by Radio Mozambique, four Renamo gunmen seized the head of the Tica administrative post, Abilio Jorge, and a local regulo, Joaquim Chinagara, when Jorge was addressing a meeting in Nhampoca locality.
In one version of events, the Renamo gang promised to release their two hostages but only after Manuel had contacted them by phone. Manuel said he tried to contact the kidnappers, using the phone number they had given to a local Nhampoca resident. But there was no answer – apparently the Renamo group had moved out of reach of the mobile phone network
Later on Friday the lifeless bodies of Jorge and changara were found dumped in the bush, riddled with bullets. The Sofala provincial police command also accused Renamo of responsibility for the two murders.