Shoko festival lineup

Headlining the Shoko Festival comedy programme will be South Africa’s comedy man of the moment, Donovan Goliath. Despite being fairly new to the South African comedy scene Goliath has accomplished a huge amount in a short time. Goliath has performed on the country’s most prestigious comedy stages such as Blacks Only and Soweto Comedy Festival, and completed a 51 show, 3 month run for ‘LOL’ at Gold Reef City. Goliath was nominated in ‘Newcomer of the Year Category’ for the 2012 Comics Choice Awards and in 2013 and 2014 he was nominated in the ‘Breakthrough’ category as well. Goliath will be on stage on Saturday 24th September. Seasoned Zimbabwean comedian Doc Vikela will be the host of the Saturday comedy session, and he is sure to get the crowd laughing like Long John who is just back from a UK tour and will share his experience of his stay in the Queen’s land. Bustop TV’s hysterical Gonyeti will strike the gender balance as she tears into Zimbabwean politics and social issues.
Friday night the 23rd September sees the Zambezi News comedy trio return to Shoko after an explosive set at the festival last year complemented by a great 2016 where they have toured the UK, Belgium and Germany. Versatile Zimbabwean comedian Q The Boss is set to crack ribs like he did at the recent Anne Kansime show where he sent the whole auditorium in laughter after taking a swing at Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko over his long stay at the Rainbow Towers. Rising comedian Mandla Nkosi will join the heavyweights following his victory at the ‘Top Comedian’ competition hosted by Simuka Comedy in the 2015 edition of Shoko Festival. The Friday evening will be hosted by comedian Tatenda Mbudzi.
This year’s edition will see comedy being spread evenly over the duration of the festival. On Sunday 25th September the Festival will move to Chitungwiza for a massive Peace in the Hood event and PO Box Reloaded will have a moment with the audience revisiting their comic skits which are their claim to fame complemented by a new set of jokes.
Shoko Festival is proud to be one of the forces that have pushed for the growth of comedy since its early days in Zimbabwe. In the past editions the festival has seen internationally celebrated comedians performing such as John Vlismas, Tall A$$ Mo, Loyiso Gola and Chester Missing. Shoko Festival is a product of Magamba Network, Zimbabwe’s pioneering creative organization. The festival runs with the objective of providing a platform for artistic freedom of expression and is arguably the biggest festival in the country in 2016.
