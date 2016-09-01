Shoko festival lineup

Top South African comedian Donovan Goliath is set to headline the impressive comedy programme at Shoko Festival 2016. Set to run in Harare & Chitungwiza from the 23rd – 25th September the festival will feature Goliath alongside Zimbabwe comedy heavyweights Doc Vikela, Q The Boss and Zambezi News. The main comedy programme from the 23rd – 24th September will happen at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences.