Shoko Festival Ready to Roar

Shoko Festival is Zimbabwe’s leading festival of urban culture and is set to be the biggest festival in Harare this year. The festival opens on Friday 23rd September with world class acts from South Africa’s king of hip hop, AKA and Zimbabwe’s very best Winky D. AKA is driven by G Taxi while Winky D is presented by Zambezi Magic. Acts also lined up for Friday include a sunset concert by rising urban singer Tamy and jazz artist Vee Mukarati, a comedy evening featuring top comedians like Q Dube and Zambezi News, as well as leading rappers Tehn Diamond & Simba Tags and a collaboration between Norwegian rappers African Sunz with Zimbabwe’s indie hip hop outfit The Monkey Nuts.
Saturday 24th September will be another explosive day as Gemma Griffiths who recently went viral with Winky D’s cover song Musarova Bigiman and Bryan K of the ZiHeavy Machine hit song are set to take to the stage as they warm it up for the headline acts Jah Prayzah who has been cashing in big with his recent album Mudhara Vachauya and Ammara Brown who has been dominating the airwaves with her hit song Mukoko. Also on stage that night are Bulawayo house outfit Skavia & Rakeem as well as rising rapper Sharky. Another Saturday highlight will be the comedy evening earlier on that features South Africa’s celebrated comedian Donovan Goliath who will be joined by Zimbabwe’s best including Bustop TV’s Gonyeti, and comedians Long John and Doc Vikela.
Festival goers can spend the whole day and night at the festival as gates are set to open at 12 pm on both Friday and Saturday. The day time programme includes Hustler’s Market, a food and design market featuring locally made urban wear, crafts and street food. Some of the day time acts to look out for throughout the festival include House of Hunger poetry slam and hip hop by Rap City on Friday afternoon, as well as Simuka’s Top Comedian competition and Jibilika’s Battle of the Crews on Saturday afternoon. There will also be schools performances and kid-friendly activities on offer both days. Tickets have already gone on sale at selected outlets which include Moto Republik, Alliance Française Harare and Talk City, Joina City. Prices have been pegged at $10 day entry with discounts for high school and universty students.
On Sunday 25th September the festival moves to Chitungwiza Unit L Community Hall Grounds for the free entry Peace in The Hood concert featuring leading dancehall DJs Judgement Yard, Dobba Don, rappers Ti Gonz, MK Hombakadzi and many more. Shoko Festival is a product of Magamba Network, Zimbabwe’s pioneering creative organisation.Post published in: Entertainment