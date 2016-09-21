10:58 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Shoko Festival Ready to Roar

The biggest event on the showbiz calendar this year, Shoko Festival, is ready to roar into life from the 23rd – 25th September. Running on the theme ‘Come Alive’ the festival is set to live up to its theme with electrifying performances expected from headline acts including African hip hop super star AKA, man of the moment Jah Prayzah and one of South Africa’s hottest comedians Donovan Goliath. The main venue has been set at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences, Rotten Row, and will migrate to Chitungwiza Unit L Community Hall grounds on Sunday 25th.