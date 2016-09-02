State ups terror tactics

The move by the suspected State security agents follows publication of a statement in which Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition expressed its solidarity with peaceful protestors around the country. Thulani Mswelanto received an anonymous call from an unidentified man who later went on to threaten him with unspecified action over Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition’s role in coordinating protests over misgovernance in Zimbabwe.
Prior to that, two unidentified men had visited his home enquiring about his whereabouts.
The men, according to reports, were driving in an unmarked Isuzu vehicle which was parked about 100 meters from Mswelanto’s place.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Information Officer, Edgar Gweshe has received similar threats from unidentified people who wanted to enquire over Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition’s involvement in civil protests that have rocked Zimbabwe over the past months.
The anonymous caller blamed Crisis in Zimbabwe for coordinating the #Tasvinura protest campaign in Masvingo as well as coordinating the activities of social movements that have been blamed for the chaos currently rocking Zimbabwe.
In Masvingo, 7 activists were arrested at the launch of the #Tasvinura movement.
The latest threats from the State agents are genuine cause for alarm especially given the abductions and torture of opposition as well as civic society activists over the last months.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition implores the State to respect citizens’’ fundamental rights and freedoms such as the right to life and personal security.
The threats on Mswelanto come following the abduction of activist, Gift Ostalos Siziba as well as MDC-T Harare Deputy Provincial Chairperson, Kerina Dewa.
Many other activists have been arrested and tortured by Zanu (PF) militia and Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition fears for the worst should the State continue with its clampdown.
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition reiterates the call for regional, continental as well as international bodies to intervene in resolving the Zimbabwean crisis to avoid unnecessary loss of lives as a result of State brutality.
We are alarmed that instead of reviving the economy, the government has resorted to arbitrary arrests, torture and abduction of citizens protesting against the continued economic decline in the country.Post published in: Featured