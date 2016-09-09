15:05 by Weza Sizani Have your say: US Govt response to ZHRC report on partisan food aid distribution

Harare – The U.S. Government and our partners welcome the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission’s investigations into the distribution of food assistance along political party lines. As the largest contributor to humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has robust mechanisms in place to ensure that U.S. food assistance goes only to those most in need. While the report did not cite any complaints regarding USAID-funded humanitarian assistance, we are redoubling our efforts to reconfirm and ensure that our assistance is not subject to any form of political manipulation.