Violence in whatever form is Unacceptable!!!

But the demonstration was later hi- jacked by violent youth whose identity is yet to be established. The youth started looting, vandalising property and confiscating vendors’ wares. It is believed that the youth want to portray protestors as violent and unreasonable people in light of the pending High Court appeal against the ban of demonstrations by the police.
The NAVUZ Chairperson, Mr Standrick Zvorwadza appealed for protection from the police Law and Order section when his offices were attacked by the criminals but the police were non responsive. The storming of NAVUZ Offices and Choppies Supermarket (Kwame Nkrumah and Rezende) by the youth took place in the full view of the RIOT police but they did nothing to stop the violence.
The reluctance displayed by the police should be condemned. The police should have reacted responsibly in ensuring that today’s protests remain peaceful. Heal Zimbabwe denounces any form of violence and urges all stakeholders involved in the perpetuation of violent acts to stop forthwith. Peace begins with me, Peace begins with You, Peace begins with all of Us!!!