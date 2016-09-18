Why Africa is still “Africa”

To many minds ,the terms "Africa"or "African" are notions of resounding familiarity.One can place these as emblems of pride or identity depending on the context applied..Given our colonial ,slave past and presently economic outlook ,the most vocal proponents of these terms have been reformers,nationalists and various celebrities.It is common place that the fight for our once battered image is now entrenched into our very fabric,thus the very definition of" African "itself has been subject to various,but similar explanations,all historical and present.