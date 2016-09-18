11:47 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Zanu PF has declared a de facto state of emergency

The beleaguered and faction - ridden Zanu PF regime has since gone completely rogue.On Saturday,September 17,2016,the collapsing regime,fronted by Robert Mugabe,proved to the entire world,beyond a shadow of doubt,that it has declared war against innocent and unarmed civilians who are seeking to exercise their constitutional right to engage in peaceful demonstrations as provided for under Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.