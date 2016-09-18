Zanu PF has declared a de facto state of emergency

Throughout the length and breath of the country,armed Police officers and hundreds of Zanu PF thugs and hooligans were deployed specifically to harass, intimidate and assault people who were peacefully engaged in public demonstrations demanding the adoption of electoral reforms, amongst other key demands from the toiling masses of Zimbabwe.
Even small cities and towns such as Masvingo, Chipinge, Gokwe,
Chiredzi and Gutu – Mupandawana, were teeming with hundreds of armed Police officers and other security agents,specifically assigned to violently thwart the peaceful demonstrations that had been organized by the several opposition political parties under the national electoral reform agenda (NERA). Political activists and thousands of non – political activists were thuggishly rounded up,arrested and severely tortured.Even Members of Parliament were not spared in this State – sponsored orgy of violence, banditry and thuggery. To all intents and purposes, therefore, the bankrupt and clueless Zanu PF regime has since imposed a de facto state of emergency though out the country. Zimbabwe is now under siege from the brutal and collapsing Zanu PF regime. The people of Zimbabwe are now prisoners in their own country ; held captive by a cruel,insensitive and rogue regime that is obsessed with the politics of power retention.
Zimbabwe has now reached the tipping point, It is apparent that the globe – trotting dictator,Robert Mugabe,is not at all prepared to listen to the people’s demands. The people of Zimbabwe deserve to be led by a caring, loving, responsible and legitimate government that will ensure that their fundamental human rights and liberties are respected and upheld. Unfortunately, the Zanu PF regime has since degenerated and mutated into an evil Frankstein monster that wants to feed on the suffering and the blood of its own people. Instead of addressing the people’s concerns such as the adoption of electoral reforms,creation of jobs, arresting and prosecuting high level corrupt politicians etc, the Zanu PF has effectively declared war against the suffering and toiling masses of Zimbabwe. The MDC has established irrefutable evidence to the effect that thousands of Zanu PF thugs and hoodlums,employed as so – called youth officers throughout the country,are actually being given ZRP uniforms so that they can masquerade as duly attested members of the Police force.Thus,we would like to call upon the Commissioner – General of Police, Augustine Chihuri, to come out in the open and publicly dissociate the legitimate members of the ZRP from these marauding Zanu PF thugs and hooligans.
Against all macro – economic fundamentals and financial logic,the crumbling Zanu PF regime has declared that bond notes will start to circulate at the end of October,2016. Already,there is an unprecedented run on deposits at the country’s banks and other financial institutions because the people of Zimbabwe are scared of losing out on their little hard – earned hard currency. Mugabe has proved that he doesn’t give an iota about the suffering of the majority of the people as long as the few ruling elites continue to lead lavish lifestyles in high society. More than 90% of the people of Zimbabwe are now classified as living in abject poverty and penury because they are living on less than US$1 per day.
The MDC,once again,would like to call upon SADC,the AU and even the United Nations,to urgently place Zimbabwe back on the agenda.The prevailing security and political situation in the country is untenable ; particularly considering the fact that Mugabe himself recently threatened to unleash terror and brutality on all leading opposition politicians such as MDC President Morgan Tsvangirai.Mugabe is smelling blood.He is spoiling for a fight. In these circumstances, therefore,
Zimbabwe could quickly slide into anarchy and State – sponsored banditry and terrorism if SADC, the AU and the UN do not promptly intervene to find a lasting and sustainable solution to the long – standing Zimbabwean political and socio – economic crisis.
The toiling masses of Zimbabwe are crying out to be heard by both the regional and the international community at large. Robert Mugabe and his rogue, politically delinquent and paranoid Zanu PF regime shouldn’t be allowed to continue holding Zimbabweans to ransom.
OBERT CHAURURA GUTU
OBERT CHAURURA GUTU

MDC NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON