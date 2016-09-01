5:36 by Veritas Have your say: ZANU (PF) MPs play hide and seek

Harare - The National Assembly was scheduled to hear the Minster of Finance’s presentation of the Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review on 18th August. The Review was delayed but the Assembly still sat on that day to deal with other business. The intention was that it would then adjourn until Thursday 8th September, the new date for the Review. What happened instead was that the Assembly had three unscheduled sittings caused by ZANU-PF MPs walking out of the House and leaving it without a quorum.