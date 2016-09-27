ZANU youths cause mayhem in Harare

This is part of a ploy by the ruling party to use their youths to cause violence after which they will institute a series of arrests of civic society and opposition activists.
The rogue youths went on to stone the National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe offices located at the corner of Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue.
They also stoned Choppies supermarket owned by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and the most surprising thing is that the riot police, which had become notorious for using force against protestors, took almost an hour to respond.
CIZC views today’s incident as a ploy by Zanu PF to clamp down on civic society and opposition activists in light of the pressure that is mounting on the failed government to deliver.
We fear that such desperate acts by the regime could highlight the beginning of clampdowns on civic society and opposition activists.
It is shameful that the regime has resorted to the use of force against impoverished citizens calling on the government to improve their livelihoods.