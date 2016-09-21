ZIMCET Message for the International Day of Peace

Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust (ZIMCET) joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of Peace. This year’s theme is “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Building Blocks for Peace”. The International Day of Peace is observed throughout the world every 21st of September. The day was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly and is devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples. The nexus between peace and development cannot be overemphasized as the two are interdependent and mutually reinforcing.
This year’s commemoration comes at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing serious challenges such as chronic poverty, hunger and drought as a result of the el-Niño phenomenon, declining health standards, unemployment and deindustrialization among a host of challenges that go against the 17 SDGs. The ramifications of the deteriorating economic situation have been an increase in citizen protests and demonstrations since February 2016. Whilst the demonstrations have been largely peaceful, the police and state have been heavy handed and brutal in responding to these citizen actions. Civil society has documented evidence of police brutality ranging from torture, illegal arrests, persecution of anti-government protesters, deaths among other human rights violations.
The police have also failed to abide by court orders such as the High Court ruling that allowed opposition leaders to proceed with their march on electoral reforms. Images and videos on social media also further corroborate concerns over police brutality. Disturbing incidents of police beating up senior citizens and the torture of those arrested during protests are a cause for concern. In July 2016 an infant died at Burombo Flats in Bulawayo due to inhalation of teargas during one of the protests. In addition, civic leaders such as Stern Zvorwadza and Silvanos Mudzvova have been abducted and tortured by suspected state agents.
It must be emphasised that Zimbabwe has a long history of impunity where perpertrators of human rights abuses are not brought to book but are protected by the state. Further, institutions that are supposed to foster peace are often attacked by the executive, compromised or stalled in their operationalization. The recent attacks on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and the judiciary by the President are a threat to SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions. The delay in operationalising the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) also serves to further entrench impunity and compromise peace in Zimbabwe.
In order to achieve sustainable peace in Zimbabwe ZIMCET makes the following recommendations:
• The state must respect Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe that gives citizens the right to peacefully demonstrate and petition.