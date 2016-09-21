21.9.2016 13:08
by ZIMCET

ZIMCET Message for the International Day of Peace

Zimbabwe    Civic    Education    Trust    (ZIMCET)    joins    the    rest    of    the    world    in    commemorating    the    International    Day    of    Peace.    This    year’s    theme    is    “The    Sustainable    Development    Goals    (SDGs)    Building    Blocks    for    Peace”.    The    International    Day    of    Peace    is    observed    throughout    the    world    every    21st    of    September.    The    day    was    established    in    1981    by    the    United    Nations    General    Assembly        and    is    devoted    to    strengthening    the    ideals    of    peace,    both    within    and    among    all    nations    and    peoples. The    nexus    between    peace    and    development    cannot    be    overemphasized    as    the    two    are    interdependent    and    mutually    reinforcing.

This    year’s    commemoration    comes    at    a    time    when    Zimbabwe    is    experiencing    serious    challenges    such    as    chronic    poverty,    hunger    and    drought    as    a    result    of    the    el-Niño    phenomenon,    declining    health    standards,    unemployment    and    deindustrialization        among    a    host    of    challenges    that    go    against    the    17    SDGs.        The    ramifications    of    the    deteriorating    economic    situation    have    been    an    increase    in    citizen    protests    and    demonstrations    since    February    2016.    Whilst    the    demonstrations    have    been    largely    peaceful,    the    police    and    state    have    been    heavy    handed    and    brutal    in    responding    to    these    citizen    actions.    Civil    society    has    documented    evidence    of    police    brutality    ranging    from    torture,    illegal    arrests,    persecution    of    anti-government    protesters,    deaths    among    other    human    rights    violations.

The    police    have    also    failed    to    abide    by    court    orders    such    as    the    High    Court    ruling    that    allowed    opposition    leaders    to    proceed    with    their    march    on    electoral    reforms.    Images    and    videos    on    social    media    also    further    corroborate    concerns    over    police    brutality.    Disturbing    incidents    of    police    beating    up    senior    citizens    and    the    torture    of    those    arrested    during    protests    are    a    cause    for    concern.    In    July    2016    an    infant    died    at    Burombo    Flats    in    Bulawayo    due    to    inhalation    of    teargas    during    one    of    the    protests.    In    addition,    civic    leaders    such    as    Stern    Zvorwadza    and    Silvanos    Mudzvova    have    been    abducted    and    tortured    by    suspected    state    agents.

It    must    be    emphasised    that    Zimbabwe    has    a    long    history    of    impunity    where    perpertrators    of    human    rights    abuses    are    not    brought    to    book    but    are    protected    by    the    state.    Further,    institutions    that    are    supposed    to    foster    peace    are    often    attacked    by    the    executive,    compromised    or    stalled    in    their    operationalization.    The    recent    attacks    on        the    Zimbabwe    Human    Rights    Commission        and    the    judiciary        by    the    President    are    a    threat    to    SDG    16    on    peace,    justice    and    strong    institutions.    The    delay    in    operationalising    the    National    Peace    and    Reconciliation    Commission    (NPRC)    also    serves    to    further    entrench    impunity    and    compromise    peace    in    Zimbabwe.
In    order    to    achieve    sustainable    peace    in    Zimbabwe    ZIMCET    makes    the    following    recommendations:
• The    state    must    respect    Section    59    of    the    Constitution    of    Zimbabwe    that    gives    citizens    the    right    to    peacefully    demonstrate    and    petition.

