13:08 by ZIMCET Have your say: ZIMCET Message for the International Day of Peace

Zimbabwe Civic Education Trust (ZIMCET) joins the rest of the world in commemorating the International Day of Peace. This year’s theme is “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Building Blocks for Peace”. The International Day of Peace is observed throughout the world every 21st of September. The day was established in 1981 by the United