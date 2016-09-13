8:34 by ZLHR Have your say: ZLHR challenges ZRP ban of Zimrights public meeting

LAWYERS from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) on Monday 12 September 2016 petitioned the Bulawayo Magistrates Court seeking an order to overtun a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) ban of a public meeting organised by Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) and scheduled for Tuesday 13 September 2016 in Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North province.