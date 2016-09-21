ZLHR ends incarceration of legislators and residents

First to be set free on $250 bail was Mutasa Central legislator Hon. Trevor Saruwaka, who was arrested in Mutare in Manicaland province on Saturday 17 September 2016 and charged with contravening Section 37 (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry.
As part of his bail conditions, Hon. Saruwaka, who was represented by Rangarirai Mubata of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), was ordered to report once every week on Friday at Mutare Central Police Station.
Prosecutors claimed that Hon. Saruwaka participated in an illegal demonstration held in the eastern border town by some MDC-T party supporters numbering between 20 to 30 including MDC-T Manicaland Senator David Chimhini.
The prosecutors charged that Hon. Saruwaka’s actions disturbed the peace, security and order of the public.
In Harare, Magistrate Stanford Mambanje granted $400 bail to two lawmakers Hon. Fani Munengami, the MDC-T party legislator for Glenview North and Ronia Bunjira, the MDC-T legislator for Harare and twelve Harare residents, who were arrested on Saturday 17 September 2016 for allegedly participating in protests over the government’s refusal to adopt and implement electoral reforms demanded by a coalition of opposition political parties.
Hon. Munengami and Hon. Bunjira and the Harare residents, who are represented by ZLHR lawyers Jeremiah Bamu and Gift Mtisi, were also ordered to report to ZRP once a week.