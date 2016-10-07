12:12 by Praise Moyo Have your say: A new Zimbabwe in the horizon…

It’s inevitable, a new Zimbabwe is on the way. Attempts have been made to shut the Zimbabwean up but people are fed up, come what may but we will speak out anyway, that’s the new attitude of the Zimbabwean. They have been shut up in the prison but the jail could not shut them up. They have been beaten and tortured but that could not stop them either. They have even been threatened with death but that has also failed to silence them.