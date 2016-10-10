EU condemns assassination of Renamo’s negotiator

BRUSSELS, Belgium –Mr Jeremias Pondeca, member of the Renamo’s negotiation team in Mozambique’s recently launched peace process, has been assassinated. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends.
The European Union condems this murder. Violence can never be an alternative to peaceful dialogue when trying to reach a sustainable solution in a political conflict. It is therefore important that the authorities spare no efforts to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.
All Mozambican parties wish for peace for Mozambique and must stay committed to the peace negotiations and refrain from any action that endangers a process supported by the Mozambican people. The European Union remains ready to assist through all available means.
