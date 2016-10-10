Heal Zimbabwe statement on the passing on of NPRC chairperson, Cyril Ndebele

Heal Zimbabwe wishes to extend its condolences to the Ndebele family and the country at large on the passing on of Cyril Ndebele, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson. Ndebele passed on 7 October 2016 in Bulawayo.
His death come barely 7 months into his tenure having being sworn in as NPRC chairperson on 25 February 2016. As NPRC chairperson, Mr. Ndebele’s enormous task was to lead the NPRC, which has the mandate of ensuring post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation and develop programmes that promote national healing, unity and peaceful conflict resolution. His death has further derailed the operationalization of the commission. To date, the commission is not yet operational because of lack of an enabling act.
Heal Zimbabwe laments that it’s very unfortunate that Ndebele has passed on without having started to execute his duties due to non-operationalization of the NPRC by the government. Furthermore, the withdrawal of the NPRC bill from Parliament by the Ministry of National Healing alone is not enough but government must take necessary steps to ensure that the NPRC is set up without delay.
Heal Zimbabwe calls for the speeding up of the finalization of another NPRC bill, one that must have the input of various stakeholders who include victims, citizens, government and civic society. Heal Zimbabwe further implores government to expeditiously start processes that lead to the enactment of the law and the effective operationalization of the NPRC.The President must also move in to appoint a replacement for Ndebele as it helps to speed up the process of national healing and reconciliation.Featured