15:22 by Martin Have your say: Heal Zimbabwe statement on the passing on of NPRC chairperson, Cyril Ndebele

Heal Zimbabwe wishes to extend its condolences to the Ndebele family and the country at large on the passing on of Cyril Ndebele, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson. Ndebele passed on 7 October 2016 in Bulawayo. His death come barely 7 months into his tenure having being sworn in as NPRC chairperson