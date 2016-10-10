She also claims that Mugabe no longer trusts the CIO and and she responds to questions regarding corruption within her own family, Gukurahundi, election rigging, the disability allowance given to former freedom fighters, and why did she stay with the ZanuPF when her husband died?….. was he killed?
Joice Mujuru talks to Violet Gonda on Hot Seat
In a long interview, the former Vice President of Zimbabwe reveals she is prepared to compensate Guy Watson-Smith, the white farmer, whose farm was grabbed by her late husband.