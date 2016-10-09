13:09 by Jera Have your say: Jonathan Moyo breaks rank on Gukurahundi

Higher education minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, who is also Zanu (PF)’s foremost spin doctor intends to rebury the remains of his father, who was killed in President Mugabe’s decade-long siege on Matebeleland and Midlands provinces. The genocide, which is arguably the country’s darkest era, claimed over 20 000 lives. Several thousands of civilians were tortured, maimed, raped and detained, as Mugabe’s security forces attempted to contain a rebellion by for Zipra forces.