12:56 by Don Chigumba Have your say: Mai Mujuru’s trip to London exposed her leadership credentials

Mai Mujuru insisted that she was not responsible for Operation Murambatsvina, Gukurahundi, the introduction of Bearer Checks and Violence committed by ZANU PF when she was a Deputy to Mr. Mugabe. However, Mai Mujuru apologized for the atrocities which she said she didn't commit. If she was not responsible for the atrocities committed during her leadership, there may be no need for her to apologize.