Masango wins Chitungwiza open

Spencer 'Spoon' Masango wins The Chitungwiza Open 2016...! It was a FIDE rated event held on Saturday the 8th and Sunday 9th of October. Venue was The Vintage Mall Hall, Makoni Chitungwiza. Spencer a National Team Player who recently took part in The Baku Chess Olympiad early in September had a fine predatory run in The Open Section as he mercilessly buried his opponents from the first round to the 6th round only having a truce with fellow National Team player Elisha Chimbamu in the last 7th round.