Masango wins Chitungwiza open

Spencer had an incredible 6.5/7 in a field of tough chess players like The current Zimbabwe National Champ Dion Moyo, Elisha Thabo, Elisha Chimbamu, Zhemba Jemusse to mention but a few. Zhemba Jemusse was second with 5.5points proving that he is now a force to reckon with in the Zim Chess circles. Zhemba lost to the fast improving Terrence Mukoviya in the 2nd round and drew with Mugove Muririma in the 6th round. Also at 5.5 were: Elisha Chimbamu, as well as the greatly improved Mugove Muririma who clobbered Dion Moyo the current Zim National Champ in the last round causing some serious catastrophic almost fist fighting scenes (thanks to the ‘wise waters’ taken earlier by Dion the International Arbiter Mr Simba Murimi was also caught in the crossfire), and Tapiwa Jele was among the 5.5points players. Meaning the 4 were joint 2nd…well done guys!
Here is the 1982 born and 2189 rated Spenser’s predatory instinct run: He beat the following in that order; Kawadza Ephraim, Hamandishe Jemitias, Chayamiti Vasco, Thabo Elisha 1947, Mapuranga Vitalis, Moyo Dion 2072 and finally drew Chimbamu Elisha 2134. In the Open Section 50 players took part in this event. The event was run by IA Simbarashe Murimi with other fide Arbiters who included Admire Mawire and Chenjerai Madamombe. Tapiwa Jele was the best scholar with 5,5 points followed by Kudakwashe Zimbowa of Zengeza 1 high school who had 5 points. Terence Mukovhiya defeated Zhemba Zhemusse in an interesting game of the tourney before holding Eilsha Chimbamu in a pulsating game. Elisha Thabo lost to Panashe Chimbwanda in the tourney another scholar who is also vastly improving since he attended the African Youth chess championships which were held in Port Elizabeth South Africa sometime in August.
Open Section Final Ranking after 7 Rounds
Rk. SNo Name FED Rtg Pts. TB1 TB2 TB3
1 1 Masango Spencer ZIM 2189 6,5 0,0 19,5 24,75
2 7 Zhemba Zhemusse ZIM 1939 5,5 0,0 21,0 21,75
3 3 Chimbamu Elisha ZIM 2134 5,5 0,0 20,5 22,25
4 39 Muririma Mugove ZIM 0 5,5 0,0 19,5 20,25
5 22 Jele Tapiwa ZIM 0 5,5 0,0 19,5 18,75
6 6 Thabo Elisha ZIM 1947 5,0 0,0 20,0 18,00
7 12 Zimbowa Kudakwashe ZIM 1581 5,0 0,0 19,5 18,00
8 36 Mukoviya Terrance ZIM 0 4,5 0,0 23,5 19,25
9 4 Moyo Dion ZIM 2072 4,5 0,0 23,0 19,00
10 27 Mapuranga Vitalis ZIM 0 4,5 0,0 21,0 15,2
Meanwhile in the ladies section Linda Shaba won the ladies section with 6 points out of 7 games drawing against Rumbidzai Mawire in an interesting game. Ncube Sinelisiwe and Rumbidzai Mawire were both tied on second position both scoring five points. Makwena Christine had 4 points and was also placed on the fourth place. In the under 14 boys category Chimhanga Tinashe won the section with 6/7 points, while Calixto Hernandez and Hebert Mhlanga were tied second with 5,5 points.
Matthew Mhlanga came fourth with 5 points. Tawananyasha Mawire and John Chibvuri Jnr had 4/7 points in this category which they battled with their seniors. Tinaye Madamombe the youngest in this category finished with 3,5 points out of 7 games played. Meanwhile in the tourney that was played in Botswana on its independence holiday, Elisha Chimbamu , Zhemba finished with 5 points out of 9 games of play, Hamilton Mandeya,4,5 points. Brian Dzvetera had a tough tourney. Hamilton Mandeya and Elisha Chimbamu missed the first round of the tourney,. Elisha Chimbamu finished in the top ten with 5,5 points.