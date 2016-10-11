6:46 by Moses Chamboko Have your say: Mugabe and his son-in-law : a case of selective succession

In a normal environment, promotion of a young, visionary, professional and energetic young person to high office is commendable. We celebrate the prosperity of the young generation, including our own children. During the term of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Robert Mugabe once described Nelson Chamisa as a supersonic minister and Tendai Biti as one of the best Finance Ministers he had worked with. These youthful ministers delivered outstanding performances during the tenure of the GNU. Their professional achievements are a matter of public record.