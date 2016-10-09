Mujuru never agreed to compensate us

I feel it important to make plain to friends certain facts, some of which have been widely misreported, or reported absent adequate context.
Firstly & most importantly we reached no agreement for compensation, & we do not expect to anytime soon. What we have achieved at this juncture is a signed ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ detailing & confirming acceptance of the events that led to the occupation of Alamein (aka Ruzambo in some articles), coupled with a commitment to progress compensation discussions via our respective legal teams.
Secondly, it was not, in fact, about the Land nor the improvements & infrastructure as reported in some media. It concerned solely the theft of ‘Moveable Assets’ (vehicles, tractors & equipment, livestock, game, the crop in the land, etc). The High Court of Zimbabwe established the legal values of the moveable assets in an order for damages dated late 2015, and that forms the basis of our ‘MOU’ with her.
The land question remains undiscussed, unresolved and litigation on that front remains in the hands of Valcon, together with the majority of other cases
We believe that what we are doing is an important step in establishing precedent, & the re-establishment of the natural rule of law and accountability in the country
In terms of press, this one from our friend Peta Thorneycroft is good and factual but also look out for Violet Gonda's reporting on violetgonda.com. And Wilf Mbanga at The Zimbabwean.