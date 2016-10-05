Organised Violence & Torture Report

This figure included 41 victims of police brutality who were released from remand prison after detention for alleged involvement in protests during August 2016 after nearly a month of remand in detention without access to treatment by a medical practitioner of choice as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013: Section 50 (1) (b) (ii). Of particular concern is that the majority of these detainees were members of the public going about their daily business and were dragged from the streets by the police during demonstrations and charged with public violence. While concerned citizens have staged a series of demonstrations across the country, in September a total of five (5) protests were held and the state responded violently quell the demonstrations (See Appendix 1 for more details). Many citizens were viciously assaulted in their homes and arrested by the police.
See full report: september-report