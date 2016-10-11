Streak appointed Zimbabwe coach

He was unveiled by ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani in Bulawayo Tuesday after accepting a two-year contract.
The 42-year-old Streak, who has filled in the post left vacant following Davenell Whatmore’s departure in May, hailed his appointment as a ‘great honour’.
“For me, having captained this country, to be offered the post of head coach is a great honour and I know with it comes responsibility not just to the players but to the fans and supporters of Zimbabwe cricket as well ,” said Streak, whose coaching career has so far included stints as Matabeleland Tuskers head coach, Zimbabwe bowling coach and Bangladesh bowling coach.
While one of Streak’s major tasks will be to help Zimbabwe qualify for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, his immediate assignment is the upcoming two-match Test series at home to Sri Lanka, followed by a one-day international tri-series involving West Indies.
“My promise is I will leave no stone unturned in terms of our endeavor and our quest to improve the team’s performances. I believe that we have the resources here in Zimbabwe to do just that and planning is obviously going to be a major factor,” the new head coach said.
Streak believes Zimbabwe has a bright future and hopes to make the team a force to reckon with in international cricket.
Makhaya Ntini, who took over from Whatmore in an interim capacity, has now reverted to his full-time role as bowling coach, while Lance Klusener will continue as bowling coach.
Mukuhlani said Streak’s appointment was part of ZC’s restructuring process aimed at turning around Zimbabwe’s fortunes.
“Heath joins a system that Makhaya and Lance have already put in place. He comes in to complement them. He brings with him a wealth of experience.
“It’s our belief as a board and as an institution that in him we have the correct candidate, that in him we have brought in the finest of Zimbabwe in terms of professionalism.
“We hope to see the fortunes of the team turning around. He is not new to the system and we are confident we have landed the right candidate for the job.” Said Mukuhlani.
The Test against Sri Lanka will be a test case.