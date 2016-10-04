15:03 by Own Correspondent Have your say: T1 Wema1 sets the Zim Hip Hop scene ablaze

In January 2016 T1 Wema1 dropped Tachigwinha featuring the 2015 ZimHipHop Award winner Ti Gonzi and Dancehall singer Galis Kush. The track got amazing reception from both the street audience and radio stations due to its quirky lyrics, dope beat and catchy hook.