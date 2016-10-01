12:51 by Moses Chamboko Have your say: Time to look beyond President Mugabe

The euphoria of 1980 evokes both shame and nostalgia. We are ashamed that what we thought we were celebrating is not what we ended up getting. At the same time, we have the nostalgia of emotionally welcoming home gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed everything to liberate our country, leaving behind multitudes in unmarked graves. We have the nostalgia of a new and promising nation not only in Southern Africa but on the entire African continent. Julius Nyerere called us the Jewel of Africa. Indeed we were, before ZANU PF vultures landed en masse!