What’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Running until Friday September 30 – National Institute of Allied Arts Exhibition: visual arts and literary festivals. On display: the best artwork and award-winning literary entries submitted by schoolchildren from pre-school to Form 6. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House, from 9 am to 4pm. Free entry. Theme: The World Around Us. Enquiries, call (04) 702989 or 0778 457773 or e-mail niaa@yoafrica.com.
Running until Friday September 30 – Ibero-American Film Festival. Hosted by the embassies of Cuba, Brazil, Portugal and Spain in Harare and the Argentinian embassy in Pretoria. Las ovejas no pierden el tren (Spain), 6pm, Fri Sep 30. Entry free to all. Old Mutual Theatre, Alliance Francaise, H Chitepo Ave.
Now running until Sunday October 2 – Starlight Dancing. The Dance Trust of Zimbabwe’s annual outdoor production, held in the garden at the Ballet Centre, 109 East Road, Avondale. Performances each night at 6.30pm. The programme includes acrobatic, Afro-jazz, ballet, Bollywood, character classical Indian, comedy, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, line dancing, lyrical, modern and tap numbers, performed by senior dancers from Harare-based studios. The public is invited to come early, bring folding chairs and picnics and enjoy an evening’s entertainment under the stars.
Friday September 30 – FaB Fusion Live. Queen Of Hearts, from 6pm. On sale are the well-known QoH wood-fired pizza and curry dishes. Jumping castle for children. No cover charge. Bookings essential: call 0771 929914
Friday September 30 – Old Georgians’ Association Annual Reunion Dinner. Open to all Old Georgians and their partners. Alo Alo Restaurant, 7pm onwards. $20 per person, various sized-tables available. Tickets available from the Cashier, St George’s College from August 1. Any queries to Suzanne Robinson on alumni@stgeorges.co.zw
Friday September 30 – Borrowdale Country Club’s monthly quiz evening. Maximum six people per team. Entry $3 per person. Dinner special at $6 per person. All welcome.
Saturday October 1 – Car Boot Sale. Borrowdale Country Club, 7.30am for sellers and 8.30am for buyers. Sellers $5 per stand. Buyers $1 each. For further information call (04) 861087 or 0772 235115.
Saturday October 1 – Screening of a film called The Making of a Choral Suite. Compiled by Tony Evans and crew, this documents the production of the Chitungwiza Harmony Singers show The Africa Suite, staged earlier this year. Screening to be in Reps Theatre’s main auditorium at 10am with tea for all in the green room at 9.30am. The DVD includes interviews with the producer, composer and conductors, as well as the 35-minute performance of this amazing production. All welcome and no entry fee.
Saturday October 1 – DanceSport Competition: Summer Swaying. 6pm, Italian Club, Quendon Road. Bar and catering. Tickets: single seats $10 per person, $5 pensioners and children under 12 years (children under five free). Available at the door. Limited tables at $15 per person, by advance booking only. Contact: 0772 302232 or 0776 270311. Enjoy a summer evening of dance and fun.
Saturday October 1 – Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. National Botanic Gardens, 7am to 4pm. We love every season for different reasons, but spring is one of the best: blooming jacarandas, warm and slowly lengthening days … and time for the annual Traditional and Organic Food and Seed Festival. Put on your hats and sunscreen, round up the family and join us for a day full of cooking and (most important) eating. We’ll have an early start with a morning exercise followed by healthy and traditional breakfasts; an even greater diversity of stalls where visitors can view, sample and purchase some of Zimbabwe’s best and tastiest organic and traditional foods and drinks; a seed expo, where seeds can be exchanged and purchased; and cooking demonstrations and talks, a great way to pick up new skills or ask the chefs a question. Don’t worry about lunch: treat yourself to some fabulous foods, from Zimbabwe and around the continent, at the food court. There will be plenty for children to do at a special zone for them, with fun and learning. Live bands on stage throughout the day. Discover local food and enjoy a relaxing day out, with loads of family fun. Entry $1 for adults, children under 12 fee. Free transport from Construction House on Park Street and Namibia Ivecos (4th Street) and Bata (Mbuya Nehanda Street) to the Botanic Garden. For more info: www.facebook.com/TOFFZim/ or hararefoodfestival@gmail.com.
Saturday October 1 to Saturday November 26 – Cancer Association of Zimbabwe Awareness and Action months October and November. Oct 1, Zumbathon and Pink Party; Oct 7, Pink Day (wear pink and donate); Oct 7, breast cancer lecture; Oct 27, Think Pink golf day; Oct 28, pink breakfast at Cresta Lodge ($40 per person); pink triathlon and high tea – both tba; Nov 24, lecture; Nov 26, Movember bed race event. More information from Linda Mazorodze, fundraising@cancer.co.zw or (04) 705522 or 707444.
Sunday October 2 – St John’s College Spring Fair. One of Harare’s most popular events, fun for all from 9am to late afternoon.
Sunday October 2 – Mad Hatters’ Tea Party. Borrowdale Country Club. Legend band will perform and a roast lunch special will be available at $8 per person: choice of beef or Chicken. Lunch booking essential before 10am on Saturday. Call (04) 861087 or 0772 235115.
Sunday October 2 – Public Drag Racing: Grand Finale of the Telecel 2016 Drag Racing series. Donnybrook Raceway, partnered by Telecel, Nemchem, hp lubes/Castrol, Turbo Solutions Africa, Financial Gazette, Glass Creations and Skyscape Aerial Imaging & Survey. Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all race fans and competitors. 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼ mile unlimited runs. Prizes and trophies awarded to the top three in each of the 13 classes. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for the kids. For more info, contact 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw or visit us on facebook www.facebook.com/dragproclub.donnybrook. Race the Track, not the Street.
Sunday October 2 – Auditions for the Reps 2016 pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Actors, singers, dancers and, of course, the seven little people. Adrian Stanley Room, Reps Theatre, at 10.30am. Production dates November 28 to December 22, to be directed by Graham Crutchley. As with all Reps shows, there will be no remuneration.
Sunday October 2 to Sunday October 9 – Musica 2016. A festival organised by the Italian Embassy, now in its ninth year and bigger and better than ever. Sunday 2 October, 10am to 3pm, Musica Battle of the School Bands will take place at the St John’s College Spring Fair. School bands will be battling it out for the title of best band and the chance to win great prizes. Come and support your favourite school band and do a bit of shopping at this family fun day. Entry: $3 for adults, $2 for pensioners and children under 12. Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5, 7pm, Concerts at Music Crossroads Academy, 10 Natal Road, Belgravia. Featuring bands Zimboita (Italy/Zimbabwe) and Made in Europe (Italy/Sweden) on Tues and Danilo Gallo Dark Dry Tears (Italy) and Mooyh (Norway) on Weds, along with other local bands. Get a feel for traditional Zimbabwe for the Academy’s Imagine 2015 winners JESA and many more! Entry $5 per night. Wednesday 5, 7pm, The Venue, Avondale: Italy meets Zimbabwe concert. Opening act Josh Meck, featuring Andrea Valeri (Italy). $20 per person, includes a glass of prosecco and platters of continental food on arrival. For bookings contact The Venue on 0783 725171 or (04) 307 081. Thursday 6, 9pm, Amanzi restaurant features a live concert under the stars with local favourites Evicted and the band from Italy and Sweden, Made in Europe. Friday 7, 7pm, Amanzi restaurant features live music on stage under the stars. Band Zimboita, consisting of Italian and Zimbabwean performers and born from a successful collaboration during a previous Musica Festival, and the prince of finger-picking-style guitarist and singer Andrea Valeri will take to the stage. Friday 7, 7pm Pablo’z Deck presents good food and music by Aamabeyond and Made in Europe (Italy and Sweden), followed by DJ Dino Moran (South Africa) on the decks. Pabloz is the official after-party venue for all the main stage concerts. Come and mingle with all the Musica artistes. Tickets $20, includes food. Saturday 8, 2pm to 10.30pm, Cresta Lodge on Samora Machel Avenue East hosts an all-afternoon and evening concert we call Dandemutande Concerto, with all the best local and international artistes who have taken part in Musica 2016. Doors open at 2pm. Bring the whole family to enjoy good music under the October sky. Food and drinks will be on sale. Get your early-bird tickets online at www.webtickets.co.zw or from Cresta Lodge reception at $10 each or $20 for VIP. Alternatively, get tickets at the gate for $12 or $25 for VIP. Bring your blankie and camping chairs, no cooler boxes allowed. Sunday 9, 12 noon to 5pm, Megga II, 31 Logan Road, Hatfield hosts a traditional lunch and live music by Zimboita and Tete Spedia. For more information about Musica, Visit Facebook/musicafestivalzimbabwe. Tickets available online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Wednesday October 5 to Saturday October 8 – Tom Budge Hypnotherapy Workshops. Tom Budge, who is here for a week, is accredited by the American Council of Hypnotherapy as an instructor and examiner and was selected by the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association as one of the top 10 therapists in the world. He has also studied with Ram Das, the spiritual teacher, for many years. All lectures and workshops will be held at Island Hospice, 6 Natal Rd, Belgravia. CPD and continuing education credits available. Please contact Ruth Verhey at ruth.verhey@zol.co.zw to book a place for the Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, or Saturday afternoon seminars: Wednesday (for a general audience): 5pm to7pm, lecture: Power of the Mind – Reducing Stress in Our Lives. How to use the power of our minds to reduce our stress and discover greater direction and energy in life. The basics of self-hypnosis will be discussed. Cost $10. Friday (for a general audience): 3pm to 6.30pm, Seminar on Pain Control. How to take control of pain in your body and pain in your life using hypnotic techniques. Cost: $ 20. Saturday (for medical practitioners, anesthesiologists and surgeons): 8.45am to 1pm, Hypnotherapeutic Techniques for Patient Preparation and Recovery from Surgical and Medical Procedures. Pre-surgical preparation to reduce post-surgical complications. Pain control techniques for patients with post-surgical pain. Cost: $20. Saturday (for a general audience): 3pm to 5.30pm, Opening Up to our Higher Selves. How do we contact our “higher selves”, our universal wisdom, and utilise it in our lives? Cost: $10. For any queries and to book a private session with Tom Budge, please contact Dr Jonathan Brakarsh at jonathanbrakarsh@gmail.com.
Wednesday October 5 to Saturday October 15 – Absurd Person Singular. Presented by Under the Affluence in Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Alan Ayckbourn’s superb comedy, directed by award-winning actress and director, Jamie McLaren and starring Chipo Chikara, Laura Idensohn, Ryan Lawrence, Jamie McLaren, Matthew Roper and Musa Saruro. October 5 to 8 at 7pm, with additional matinee Saturday at 2.30 pm; October 11 and 13 to 15, 7pm, with additional matinee Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets $10, students and teachers $8. Book at The Spotlight.
Friday October 7 – Laughter Reloaded. Presented by the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe at Reps Theatre. A comedy night with great fun for all, featuring four top Zimbabwean comedians, including Doc Vikela and The Comic Pastor. 6pm. Tickets $20 for VIPs and $10 standard. Book now at The Spotlight
Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 – Island Hospice and Healthcare Rose Remembrance Days. 9.30am each day at Picabella Rose Nursery, Emerald Seedlings, Calgary Close off Alpes Road (just past Wingate Golf Club). Secure parking. All tickers available in advance only and no tickets will be available at the gate. Tickets $10 each, available from Veldemeers at Arundel Village or Coconut Joe, Shop 9/10, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale. Teas will be served. Ladies, please wear your hats and the best will win a prize. Queries to Sue Strong 0772 240 299 or disi@springs.co.zw
Saturday October 8 – Open air screening of the movie Home. The Italian Club, Quendon Road. Door opens 4pm for a screening at 6pm. This is a fundraising initiative in support of Makomborero Zimbabwe, an educational trust. Tickets : adults $5, children $3. Food and drinks on sale. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Saturday October 8 – Street Food Evening at The Spice Trader. A South-East Asian fusion feast, 7pm to midnight. The Spice Trader in Chisipite. To book, call Chantelle on 0772 308953 for individual, pre-sold tickets. Please note, too, that The Spice Trader will this year open for the first time on Christmas Day for a memorable luncheon. The Spice Trader will again host its popular New Year’s even dinner and party. Bookings are first come, first in. Don’t forget that The Spice Trader has frozen curry takeaways, available on tap or pre-ordered.
Monday October 10 – Learn To Speak Shona In Just Three Weeks. Beginner Level 1 – Level 2 Shona Course for adult learners in Harare. Flexible payment options: cash, bank transfers and bank deposits accepted. 20% off all payments made on or before end of business September 30, 25% off on all cash payments, 30% off on all group bookings of four people or more and 35% off on all returning students wishing to use this as a refresher course. Fun, well thought out and highly educational Shona language and cultural awareness class group lessons. Dedicated native Shona speakers who are trained, qualified and experienced in teaching second/foreign languages. Tuition fees cover all learning materials. Choose a morning, afternoon, or evening class group to join. Very quiet and secure property. Registration deadline Friday October 7. Courses run from Monday October 7 to Thursday October 27. All classes meet four days a week, Monday to Thursday. Group A: Mon – Thurs 7.30am to 9.30am (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course; Group B: Mon – Thurs 10am to 12 noon (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course, Grp C: Mon- Thurs 12.30pm-2.30pm. (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course; Group D: Mon – Thurs 3pm to 5pm. (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course; Grp E: Mon – Thurs 5.30pm to 7.30pm (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course. E-mail: freeyourmind.info@gmail.com or call: 0737924599. Website: www.freeyourmindlanguagetuition.com
Tuesday October 11 to Thursday October 13 – Artists Retreat at La Rochelle Country House and Spa. The Eastern Highlands is the venue for this event, where participants can experience the exquisite colours of spring with well-known Zimbabwean artists Sarah Fynn and Sheena Chadwick. Rediscover your creativity in the beautiful gardens and forests of La Rochelle. Cost: $300 per person, bed, breakfast, tea and art tuition for three days. Cost for day visitors: $55 per person per day, includes art tuition and tea. Bring your own media, easel, painting chair and a friend or two. To find out more, email: reservations@larochellecentre.com or call (04) 497213.
Saturday October 15 – The Rock’s Oktoberfest. From 10am, an all-day, family-orientated event hosted annually at The Rock, Msasa. With a huge focus on family entertainment, gourmet food stalls and a massive selection of imported and local craft beers, this is definitely one of the year’s best events. Advance tickets available online at www.webtickets.co.zw. Get your raffle tickets online as well: win a trip to Munich.
Saturday October 15 – ZimSplash. From midday, a fun way to cool down this summer. ZimSplash is a beach tiki themed festival that offers an exciting line-up of entertainment with the splashy Wacky Warrior Water Balloon Fight. Borrowdale Racecourse. Advance tickets available at $10 online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Saturday October 15 – Sinach Live In Concert Zimbabwe. From 2pm, Glamis Arena, Harare Showgrounds. Africa’s premier gospel artiste. Tickets $10 to $200 available online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Wednesday October 19 to Saturday October 22 – Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe Convention. Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Victoria Falls. Theme this year: The new generation customer: marketing to the future. The speakers have been asked to address the theme, which seeks to equip marketers with ideas and skills to tackle changing consumer demands within the global and digital landscapes. A new feature is an interactive panel session, in which panelists and delegates tackle the following topic: the Rise in Consumerism -the Marketers’ Dilemma. The Convention will also include the Exceptional Marketing Awards for 2016. Visit www.mazim.co.zw or call (04) 2932213, 08644 066354, 08644 213166, e-mail eniaz@mazim.co.zw.
Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 30 – Harare Male Voice Choir and Phoenix Choir concerts. The Harare Male Voice Choir celebrates its 75th anniversary with concerts presented with the Phoenix Choir in the Loyola Hall, St George’s College. 3pm each day on Sat Oct 22 and Sun Oct 23, tickets $10, pensioners $8. Dinner and lunch concerts at Chapman Golf Club, Sat Oct 29 at 6.30pm ($20) and Sun Oct 30, 11.30am ($25). Tickets available from any Phoenix choir member, or from Autoworld, Chisipite (Judy, 0712 631488) or Veldemeer’s Belgian Chocolates, Arundel Village (Lorna Scholtz, (04) 301989). Helplines – Paul, 0772 469110; Clive, 0772 338067; Hilary, 0772 245072; Pauline, 0772 393278.
Saturday October 29 – National Salon Culinaire. Presented and arranged by the Zimbabwe Chefs’ Association at Rainbow Towers, Entries now being taken from all chefs, including students and trainees. Closing date for entries is October 21. To also include a suppliers’ exhibition and career guidance. More information from Arthur Masocha, call 0772 964983 or e-mail zimbabwechefsassociation@gmail.com
Sunday October 30 – Wingate Park Golf Club’s annual art exhibition. 9am to 3pm. Work on display from well-known and up-and-coming Zimbabwean artists. The exhibition will be under cover, with guarded parking, refreshments on a donation basis, bar and lunch available and live music to accompany it all. Entry fee $2 (children under 10 free). A percentage of takings will go to charity. Directions: 10 minutes from Borrowdale Village; proceed along Alpes Road off Harare Drive in the direction of Wild Geese Lodge for about 4km. Wingate Club is on the right.
Saturday November 5 – November Braai Festival. Ecrag Group in partnership with StarFM present this event at Fish Eagle, Lake Chivero. Host MCs Stansplash and Lenny Matterhorn, local DJs Eve, PhatChild, Sadiq, Professor, Yung Fresh, Tk Beatz Ash Styles and Nivek, Troubles (Body Slam) DJ Fujee, Ninja Kid, Avery Queen Kadijah and many more, plus surprise guest artistes. Free braai packs for the first 50 people to arrive plus bar and catering at Pump Price. Fun activities for children and adults. Braaimaster competition, fishing competition, eating competition, beach volleyball and more. Tickets available online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Wednesday November 23 to Friday November 25 – Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s 2016 Congress. Diarise now and details will be published soon. Open to all hospitality operators and support industries, and includes the annual Hospitality Expo of goods and services available to the industry. Venue this year: Kariba. More from HAZ, e-mail vrukande@hmail.com.
Sunday December 4 – Willowmead Junction annual Christmas fayre. Arts and crafts, baked items, jams, decorations, jewellery, clothes, Father Christmas, treasure hunt, showcase of musicians. Should you be interested in exhibiting please send an email to sarah@willowmeadjunction.co.zw
The Spotlight is Harare’s central booking office. It is situated in the Reps Theatre foyer, Belgravia Shopping Centre. Tel (04) 308159 or 0771 357204. It is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 4pm, and on Saturday between 9am and 12 noon. It is also able to host online bookings and payments: visit www.thespotlight.co.zw. The Spotlight also accepts debit cards for payments; very useful in this time of cash shortages. To have your event placed on sale in The Spotlight call (04) 336706 or 335850
Education: full fellowships for the advanced study programme Arts And International C-operation, Collaborating in Fragile Contexts and Processes of Social Transformation. Zurich University of the Arts (Switzerland), February 2017 to February 2018. The programme consists of three workshops (three to eight days) and an individual thesis. Participants complete with a diploma from the Zurich University of the Arts (Certificate of Advanced Studies). All expenses for studies, travel and accommodation are covered by the Swiss Development and Cooperation agency, SDC. Application: artasfoundation, the Swiss foundation for art in regions of conflict, and the Zurich University of the Arts, Department of Further Education, invite practitioners living in the Global South or East (preferably in SDC Priority Countries) to apply for a full fellowship. The applicants are working in the fields of art (fine arts/performing arts), culture, or film, and aim to make use of the training in their artistic practice. The course language is English. Please apply digitally with a detailed CV, a personal statement (motivation letter) before October 16 to marcel.bleuler@artasfoundation.ch and info.weiterbildung@zhdk.ch . Information supplied by Richard Nyamanhindi, Programme Officer, Communication and Culture,
Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe, 9 Lanark Road, Belgravia, cal (04) 703997/8, cell 0772 126891, e-mail richard.nyamanhindi@eda.admin.ch.
Visit Dombombira at Mandalay Park, Ruwa. Nature trails, san paintings, mini-golf, children’s and adults’ playground. Braai and picnic areas. Rescued animals. Lots to see and do. Booking essential, call 0772 868577, or call or whatsapp 0772 466683. Facebook: Dombombira www.dombombira.co.zw
Some helpful information about school terms in 2016: Third term: ends: Thursday December 8;, half term: October 14 to 17. First term 2017 starts Tuesday January 10.
Dogs and cat looked after when owners are on holidays: the Friend Animal Foundation has boarding kennels and rates are good. Contact (04) 2930442, 2000607 or 0773 429152 or 0733 816804, or e-mail friendanimalfoundationzim@gmail.com. Don’t forget the Foundation needs your support to keep on doing the valuable work it does in looking after animals in need, too.
Inns of Zimbabwe: have friends, will travel! Travel INN a group of four or more adults, to save fuel, save money. Accommodation and meals from $200 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Inn on Rupurara or $160 per couple for two nights bed and breakfast at Pine Tree Inn or Inn on the Vumba . Book now and check on all details with Amrmadillo Travel: call (04) 302267/61 or e-mail armadilo@zol.co.zw . Visit www.innsofzimbabwe.co.zw and like our Facebook pages: Inns of Zimbabwe or Best of Zimbabwe.
Needlecraft Guild of Zimbabwe. We meet on the second Thursday afternoon of each month at 2pm sharp. Venue: Highlands Presbyterian Church Hall, Enterprise Road. We cover all classes of embroidery, knitting and crochet. We have an annual ongoing project and monthly demos. All levels, from beginners to advanced, are most welcome. Call 0775 004500 or visit our Facebook page.
Enjoy a healthy walk or run through the Mukuvisi Woodlands this and every Sunday. By the time you have been to the rock pool and back you will be ready for a bacon and egg roll and a cup of coffee from our friendly breakfast gazebo. You may start your walk any time from 7am to 11am.Depending on the trail that you take, from 3km to 10km. you can be out in the fresh air for one or two hours or more. Entry fees are $5 per adult (visitor/runner/walker/biker), while children from five to 12 are $2, and there is a $1 per dog charge; senior citizens over 65: no charge. Dogs must be on leashes. Children on mountain bikes very welcome. With an annual (12 month) Woodland Walker membership ($50 single, $80 double, $120 per family, including children and dogs!) you can walk on any weekend at no further charge. Get more details when you book in with our reception staff. Food is placed for the animals at the Viewing Platform around 10am – see eland, zebra, giraffe and impala; guinea fowl, Egyptian geese, grey heron and more. Advice for walkers: best to wear a hat and take some water with you. You can buy bottled water before you start. The trails take you near the bird hide and small dam and then into the wild game area. Visitors with dogs must ensure their dogs are firmly secured and leashed. Having dogs on the leash is not only for the protection of your dog, but to stop them disturbing our wild animals. Anyone letting their dog off the lead in the wild game area will be banned from The Woodlands. Mukuvisi Woodlands is 5km from centre of Harare on Glenara Avenue/Hillside Road. Call (04) 747111/123 or 0774 198009.
The Epicurean writes a restaurant review each Sunday in The Standard, Zimbabwe’s leading Sunday newspaper. Check out this review for information about restaurants old and new.
Clipboard is a free service to the community and all that is asked is that you support a charity of your choice. Clipboard recommends Harare Children’s Home, SOAP, The Friend Foundation, SPCA Harare, ZNSPCA, VAWZ, Twala Animal Sanctuary.Post published in: Entertainment