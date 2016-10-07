What’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Saturday October 8 – The 18th Zimbabwe International Film Festival. Information on the programme and venues from www.zifft.org.
Now running until Saturday November 26 – Cancer Association of Zimbabwe Awareness and Action months October and November. Oct 7, Pink Day (wear pink and donate); Oct 7, breast cancer lecture; Oct 27, Think Pink golf day; Oct 28, pink breakfast at Cresta Lodge ($40 per person); pink triathlon and high tea – both tba; Nov 24, lecture; Nov 26, Movember bed race event. More information from Linda Mazorodze, fundraising@cancer.co.zw or (04) 705522 or 707444.
Now running until Sunday October 9 – Musica 2016. A festival organised by the Italian Embassy, now in its ninth year and bigger and better than ever. Friday 7, 7pm, Amanzi restaurant features live music on stage under the stars. Band Zimboita, consisting of Italian and Zimbabwean performers and born from a successful collaboration during a previous Musica Festival, and the prince of finger-picking-style guitarist and singer Andrea Valeri will take to the stage. Friday 7, 7pm Pablo’z Deck presents good food and music by Aamabeyond and Made in Europe (Italy and Sweden), followed by DJ Dino Moran (South Africa) on the decks. Pabloz is the official after-party venue for all the main stage concerts. Come and mingle with all the Musica artistes. Tickets $20, includes food. Saturday 8, 2pm to 10.30pm, Cresta Lodge on Samora Machel Avenue East hosts an all-afternoon and evening concert we call Dandemutande Concerto, with all the best local and international artistes who have taken part in Musica 2016. Doors open at 2pm. Bring the whole family to enjoy good music under the October sky. Food and drinks will be on sale. Get your early-bird tickets online at www.webtickets.co.zw or from Cresta Lodge reception at $10 each or $20 for VIP. Alternatively, get tickets at the gate for $12 or $25 for VIP. Bring your blankie and camping chairs, no cooler boxes allowed. Sunday 9, 12 noon to 5pm, Megga II, 31 Logan Road, Hatfield hosts a traditional lunch and live music by Zimboita and Tete Spedia. For more information about Musica, Visit Facebook/musicafestivalzimbabwe. Tickets available online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Now running until Saturday October 8 – Tom Budge Hypnotherapy Workshops. Tom Budge, who is here for a week, is accredited by the American Council of Hypnotherapy as an instructor and examiner and was selected by the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association as one of the top 10 therapists in the world. He has also studied with Ram Das, the spiritual teacher, for many years. All lectures and workshops will be held at Island Hospice, 6 Natal Rd, Belgravia. CPD and continuing education credits available. Please contact Ruth Verhey at ruth.verhey@zol.co.zw to book a place for the Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, or Saturday afternoon seminars: Wednesday (for a general audience): 5pm to7pm, lecture: Power of the Mind – Reducing Stress in Our Lives. How to use the power of our minds to reduce our stress and discover greater direction and energy in life. The basics of self-hypnosis will be discussed. Cost $10. Friday (for a general audience): 3pm to 6.30pm, Seminar on Pain Control. How to take control of pain in your body and pain in your life using hypnotic techniques. Cost: $ 20. Saturday (for medical practitioners, anaesthesiologists and surgeons): 8.45am to 1pm, Hypnotherapeutic Techniques for Patient Preparation and Recovery from Surgical and Medical Procedures. Pre-surgical preparation to reduce post-surgical complications. Pain control techniques for patients with post-surgical pain. Cost: $20. Saturday (for a general audience): 3pm to 5.30pm, Opening Up to our Higher Selves. How do we contact our “higher selves”, our universal wisdom, and utilise it in our lives? Cost: $10. For any queries and to book a private session with Tom Budge, please contact Dr Jonathan Brakarsh at jonathanbrakarsh@gmail.com.
Now running until Saturday October 15 – Absurd Person Singular. Presented by Under the Affluence in Theatre Upstairs at Reps. Alan Ayckbourn’s superb comedy, directed by award-winning actress and director, Jamie McLaren and starring Chipo Chikara, Laura Idensohn, Ryan Lawrence, Jamie McLaren, Matthew Roper and Musa Saruro. Nightly performances 7pm, with additional matinees Saturdays at 2.30 pm. Tickets $10, students and teachers $8. Book at The Spotlight.
Friday October 7 – Book Café pop-up. A nostalgic spectacle celebrating the life of Book Café’s founder, Paul Brickhill. Hellenic Sports Club, Eastlea, To feature spoken word and live music performances, including those by Victor Kunonga, chikwata.263, Chirikure Chirikure and many more, as Paul’s family and friends and the community at large come together to remember him. Paul, a respected saxophonist in his own right, founded the Book Café in Fife Avenue as a hybrid book shop and cultural performance space in 1997 from the seed of Grassroots Books. It became a hub of cultural activity spawning poetry slams, stand-up comedy and shaping the career trajectories of several musicians. Artists who trace a significant role in their development to Book Café include Chiwoniso Maraire, Victor Kunonga, Alexio Kawara, Mic Inity, Mawungira eNharira, chikwata.263, Ba Shupi, Hope Masike, Comrade Fatso and a host of others. The celebration will start with a playlist of music from Paul’s favourite artistes and tracks which he recorded with different bands. This trip down memory lane will make way for a spoken word segment featuring the recent winner of Book Café’s poetry slam at the Shoko Festival; Madzitatiguru, Larry Kwirirai, the poet Godobori and one of Paul’s close personal friends; Chirikure Chirikure, among others, leading into the live music. Musicians already confirmed to perform include Donald Kanyuchi, Tinashe Mukarati, chikwata.263 and Victor Kunonga, Biko MC (DJ set) and DJ LNE (Greece). Doors open 6pm and the festivities start at 7pm. Entry fee $5 before 9pm and $10 thereafter. Bar and catering.
Friday October 7 – FabFusion live at The Spice Lounge. From 7pm. Free entry. Bar open and supper available.
Friday October 7 – Laughter Reloaded. Presented by the Contact Centre Association of Zimbabwe at Reps Theatre. A comedy night with great fun for all, featuring four top Zimbabwean comedians, including Doc Vikela and The Comic Pastor. 6pm. Tickets $20 for VIPs and $10 standard. Book now at The Spotlight
Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 – Island Hospice and Healthcare Rose Remembrance Days. 9.30am each day at Picabella Rose Nursery, Emerald Seedlings, Calgary Close off Alpes Road (just past Wingate Golf Club). Secure parking. All tickers available in advance only and no tickets will be available at the gate. Tickets $10 each, available from Veldemeers at Arundel Village or Coconut Joe, Shop 9/10, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale. Teas will be served. Ladies, please wear your hats and the best will win a prize. Queries to Sue Strong 0772 240 299 or disi@springs.co.zw
Saturday October 8 – Open air screening of the movie Home. The Italian Club, Quendon Road. Door opens 4pm for a screening at 6pm. This is a fundraising initiative in support of Makomborero Zimbabwe, an educational trust. Tickets : adults $5, children $3. Food and drinks on sale. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating.
Saturday October 8 – World Ballet Day celebrations. Dance Trust of Zimbabwe’s Ballet Centre, East Road, Belgravia. Take a class with us to commemorate this day. Debbie Fleming will lead senior dancers in an open ballet class, following the set barre exercises choreographed for five leading ballet companies to practice during their company class. These companies will stream live footage all day long. For those new to ballet, Nina Keen will introduce the basics of barre work and centre practice from 3.30pm to 4.30pm in the small studio, for dancers 12 years and older. All ballet mums and dads and ex-ballerinas are encouraged to join us. Wear neat dance attire, preferably in Zim colours. Free for all card-holding DTZ families. Non-members are asked to make a donation to DTZ. Pre-register by replying to info@dancetrust.co.zw to give us an idea of numbers.
Saturday October 8 – Street Food Evening at The Spice Trader. A South-East Asian fusion feast, 7pm to midnight. The Spice Trader in Chisipite. To book, call Chantelle on 0772 308953 for individual, pre-sold tickets. Please note, too, that The Spice Trader will this year open for the first time on Christmas Day for a memorable luncheon. The Spice Trader will again host its popular New Year’s even dinner and party. Bookings are first come, first in. Don’t forget that The Spice Trader has frozen curry takeaways, available on tap or pre-ordered.
Sunday October 9 – FabFusion live at Casa Mia. From 12 noon. Free entry. Bar open and lunch available.
Monday October 10 – Learn To Speak Shona In Just Three Weeks. Beginner Level 1 – Level 2 Shona Course for adult learners in Harare. Flexible payment options: cash, bank transfers and bank deposits accepted. 20% off all payments made on or before end of business September 30, 25% off on all cash payments, 30% off on all group bookings of four people or more and 35% off on all returning students wishing to use this as a refresher course. Fun, well thought out and highly educational Shona language and cultural awareness class group lessons. Dedicated native Shona speakers who are trained, qualified and experienced in teaching second/foreign languages. Tuition fees cover all learning materials. Choose a morning, afternoon, or evening class group to join. Very quiet and secure property. Registration deadline Friday October 7. Courses run from Monday October 7 to Thursday October 27. All classes meet four days a week, Monday to Thursday. Group A: Mon – Thurs 7.30am to 9.30am (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course; Group B: Mon – Thurs 10am to 12 noon (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course, Grp C: Mon- Thurs 12.30pm-2.30pm. (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course; Group D: Mon – Thurs 3pm to 5pm. (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course; Grp E: Mon – Thurs 5.30pm to 7.30pm (8hrs/wk.) 24hr course. E-mail: freeyourmind.info@gmail.com or call: 0737924599. Website: www.freeyourmindlanguagetuition.com
Tuesday October 11 to Thursday October 13 – Artists Retreat at La Rochelle Country House and Spa. The Eastern Highlands is the venue for this event, where participants can experience the exquisite colours of spring with well-known Zimbabwean artists Sarah Fynn and Sheena Chadwick. Rediscover your creativity in the beautiful gardens and forests of La Rochelle. Cost: $300 per person, bed, breakfast, tea and art tuition for three days. Cost for day visitors: $55 per person per day, includes art tuition and tea. Bring your own media, easel, painting chair and a friend or two. To find out more, email: reservations@larochellecentre.com or call (04) 497213.
Thursday October 13 – Needlecraft Guild of Zimbabwe meeting. 2pm sharp, Highlands Presbyterian Church Hall, Enterprise Road, Highlands. This month’s demo will be on Ribbon Embroidery. All levels from beginner to advanced are most welcome. Call 0775 004500 for info. Visit our Facebook page.
Saturday October 15 – The Rock’s Oktoberfest. From 10am, an all-day, family-orientated event hosted annually at The Rock, Msasa. With a huge focus on family entertainment, gourmet food stalls and a massive selection of imported and local craft beers, this is definitely one of the year’s best events. Advance tickets available online at www.webtickets.co.zw. Get your raffle tickets online as well: win a trip to Munich.
Saturday October 15 – ZimSplash. From midday, a fun way to cool down this summer. ZimSplash is a beach tiki themed festival that offers an exciting line-up of entertainment with the splashy Wacky Warrior Water Balloon Fight. Borrowdale Racecourse. Advance tickets available at $10 online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Saturday October 15 – Sinach Live In Concert Zimbabwe. From 2pm, Glamis Arena, Harare Showgrounds. Africa’s premier gospel artiste. Tickets $10 to $200 available online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Sunday October 16 – FabFusion live at The Mustard Seed. This exciting and popular duo play for the first time at one of Harare’s best family restaurants. 12pm to mid-afternoon. No entry fee – tip the band. Sunday lunch available. BYO alcoholic drinks. Reserve a table by calling 0772 572620.
Tuesday October 18 – Fun team quiz evening. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Come and join in a team or bring a team. Supper available. BYO alcoholic drinks. No entry fee and the accent is on fun. Bookings essential: call 0737 694383. Quizmaster: Pete Simpson.
Wednesday October 19 to Saturday October 22 – Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe Convention. Elephant Hills Resort and Conference Centre, Victoria Falls. Theme this year: The new generation customer: marketing to the future. The speakers have been asked to address the theme, which seeks to equip marketers with ideas and skills to tackle changing consumer demands within the global and digital landscapes. A new feature is an interactive panel session, in which panelists and delegates tackle the following topic: the Rise in Consumerism -the Marketers’ Dilemma. The Convention will also include the Exceptional Marketing Awards for 2016. Visit www.mazim.co.zw or call (04) 2932213, 08644 066354, 08644 213166, e-mail eniaz@mazim.co.zw.
Friday October 21 – Toya Delazy live in Harare. SA rising star Toya stages a concert from her Rocking The City Africa tour right here in Harare. Borrowdale Racecourse, from 6pm. With support acts featuring top Zimbabwean entertainers. Toya is one of South Africa’s hottest artistes and is back home after a UK tour that rocked! Sponsored by DStv, Harare Holiday Inn, Heineken and fastjet. Arranged by Sound Event Management. Tickets available from Sound Event Management box office in PaSangano Building, Avondale and online from www.webtickets.co.zw. Advance tickets $15 or VIP/Golden Circle $25. Her latest music video, for the single Nu High, is now out on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNckpkx-0&feature=youtu.be. Nu High is also available for purchase on all major digital platforms.
Friday October 21 – FabFusion live at Queen Of Hearts. From 5:30pm. Wood-fired pizza, curries. Bar open. Jumping castle for children. kids. Free entry. Booking essential, call 0771 929914.
Saturday October 22 – Summer Night Concert. It’s back, brought to you by Sound Event Management. Josh Ansley and Philip Hanly, two Zimbabweans working in SA, will headline this event, with guest stars including Nigel Hopkins, Molly Dzangare and the Peterhouse choir. Sponsored by ABC Auction. Showtime from 6pm. Venue: Borrowdale racecourse. Tickets available from Sound Event Management box office in PaSangano Building, Avondale and online from www.webtickets.co.zw.
Saturday October 22 to Sunday October 30 – Harare Male Voice Choir and Phoenix Choir concerts. The Harare Male Voice Choir celebrates its 75th anniversary with concerts presented with the Phoenix Choir in the Loyola Hall, St George’s College. 3pm each day on Sat Oct 22 and Sun Oct 23, tickets $10, pensioners $8. Dinner and lunch concerts at Chapman Golf Club, Sat Oct 29 at 6.30pm ($20) and Sun Oct 30, 11.30am ($25). Tickets available from any Phoenix choir member, or from Autoworld, Chisipite (Judy, 0712 631488) or Veldemeer’s Belgian Chocolates, Arundel Village (Lorna Scholtz, (04) 301989). Helplines – Paul, 0772 469110; Clive, 0772 338067; Hilary, 0772 245072; Pauline, 0772 393278.
Saturday October 29 – National Salon Culinaire. Presented and arranged by the Zimbabwe Chefs’ Association at Rainbow Towers, Entries now being taken from all chefs, including students and trainees. Closing date for entries is October 21. To also include a suppliers’ exhibition and career guidance. More information from Arthur Masocha, call 0772 964983 or e-mail zimbabwechefsassociation@gmail.com
Sunday October 30 – Wingate Park Golf Club’s annual art exhibition. 9am to 3pm. Work on display from well-known and up-and-coming Zimbabwean artists. The exhibition will be under cover, with guarded parking, refreshments on a donation basis, bar and lunch available and live music to accompany it all. Entry fee $2 (children under 10 free). A percentage of takings will go to charity. Directions: 10 minutes from Borrowdale Village; proceed along Alpes Road off Harare Drive in the direction of Wild Geese Lodge for about 4km. Wingate Club is on the right.
Saturday November 5 – November Braai Festival. Ecrag Group in partnership with StarFM present this event at Fish Eagle, Lake Chivero. Host MCs Stansplash and Lenny Matterhorn, local DJs Eve, PhatChild, Sadiq, Professor, Yung Fresh, Tk Beatz Ash Styles and Nivek, Troubles (Body Slam) DJ Fujee, Ninja Kid, Avery Queen Kadijah and many more, plus surprise guest artistes. Free braai packs for the first 50 people to arrive plus bar and catering at Pump Price. Fun activities for children and adults. Braaimaster competition, fishing competition, eating competition, beach volleyball and more. Tickets available online at www.webtickets.co.zw
Saturday November 5 – VAWZ Vibes. Queen of Hearts, 5.30pm to 10pm. A fundraiser for VAWZ and all it does for animals in need. Fraser Mackay, Mackay, Acoustic Duo, Rob Osborne. Say no to fireworks and yes to animal welfare. Jumping castle for children. Bar and catering. Entry: adults $10, under-12s free. Secure parking. This venue accepts Ecocash payments, online transfers and cash.
Wednesday November 23 to Friday November 25 – Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe’s 2016 Congress. Diarise now and details will be published soon. Open to all hospitality operators and support industries, and includes the annual Hospitality Expo of goods and services available to the industry. Venue this year: Kariba. More from HAZ, e-mail vrukande@hmail.com.
Sunday December 4 – Willowmead Junction annual Christmas fayre. Arts and crafts, baked items, jams, decorations, jewellery, clothes, Father Christmas, treasure hunt, showcase of musicians. Should you be interested in exhibiting please send an email to sarah@willowmeadjunction.co.zw