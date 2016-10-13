9:18 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Zimbabwe anti-corruption commission must be independent

The Zimbabwe Anti – Corruption Commission (ZACC) was established in terms of Section 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The core functions of the ZACC are to investigate and expose cases of corruption in the public and private sectors as well as to combat corruption, theft, misappropriation, abuse of power and other improper conduct in the public and private sectors.