51 Harare residents set free in spectacular collapse of case against protesters

During trial, prosecutors alleged that the 51 residents committed public violence in July 2016 when they staged a protest to demonstrate against police corruption and the $200 fine regime gazetted through Statutory Instrument 41 of 2016 of the Road Traffic (Traffic Signs and Signals) Regulations.
The prosecutors claimed that during the anti-government protest, some of the Harare residents uttered the words “usapinde mukombi kusvikira maporisa abva muroad” and “hatineti kusvikira President abva”.
But on Monday 19 June 2017, Magistrate Ncube set free the 51 Harare residents after granting an application for discharge at the close of the State case, which was filed by their lawyers Gift Mtisi and Kuzivakwashe Ngodza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
In his ruling Magistrate Ncube indicated that the State failed during trial to prove the essential elements of the charge.
The Magistrate also ruled that there was no positive identification for the three accused persons who were named by witnesses during trial. Regarding the rest of the accused persons who were not named by any of the witnesses, Magistrate Ncube ruled that no link was established among them and the charge of committing public violence.
The 51 residents include Shaun Bako, Willard Mango, Darlington Maweni, Tafadzwa Makomeya, Silas Nyandoro, Dudzai Jingu, Isaac Mhika, Gift Maisokwadzo, Pride Zindoga, Walter Mamutse, Batsirai Uta, Prince Muzvidzwa, Darlington Pariwa, Paddington Tsvangirayi, Rice Gilbert, Tafadzwa Joshua, Simon Petros, Albert Manjengela, Chikazhe Winstun Tinashe, Taurai Karizha, Michael Bernard, Brian Tarasikirwa, Prosperity Chibanda, Calvin Nyamukapa, Brian Shandirwa, Zvidzai Mukwanya, Tinei Chivanza, Richmen Zvanyanya, Joseph Muchapaziva, Francis Mhuruyengwe, Shoriwa Marehwa, Tafadzwa Chiro, College Chihuri, Stewart Chiunye, Knowledge Ngwadzai, Amon Mapuranga, Kelvin Chihuri, Joseph Chafa Govha, Carlos Magarira, Richard Sowerani, Tendai Befe, Knowledge Harmon, Mike Machivenyika, Simbarashe Mudzimu, Norman Chitsa, Moyo Joseph, Allan Taruvinga, Malvin Raison, Saungweme Keeny, Tichaona Sande and Alfred Sozo.