It is the work of Zimbabwean born, Chaz Maviyane-Davies, who started on this project in 1996, when an initial set of 12 posters were issued to agencies and organisations around the world. Now the full set of 30 has been produced both in book form and as an exhibition of large format posters.
An African legacy of conscience and artistry
An African view of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been launched this month in a publication titled 30. This limited edition book features a folio of 30 posters, each based on one of the rights listed in the Declaration.