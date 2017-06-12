Book about the Vigil ­ Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

The book’s introduction begins: ‘In the fifteenth year of the weekly Vigil under the windows of Zimbabwe House in London, we produce this journal in the hope that real change is in sight and the country can embrace a future free of the malignant Mugabe influence.’
The book, titled ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’, is based on the Vigil’s diaries which over the years have recorded how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. The diaries chronicle the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved.
The introduction cautions people of the dangers of further co-operation with Zanu PF’s divisive legacy. It says: ‘They say the leopard never changes its spots. Our fear is that, with the departure of Mugabe, the people of Zimbabwe may again have the Zanu PF leopard foisted on them in some form or other. For the likely results be warned by these pages.‘
All proceeds from the book will go to help the Vigil finance its work in Zimbabwe, which ranges from humanitarian aid to voter education. Much of this is carried out by the sister organisation the Vigil set up at home, the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe.
ROHR’s latest project is to help the Zimbabwe Peace Actors’ Platform (ZimPAP) which aims to train 100,000 civilian peacekeepers to overcome fear and intimidation, particularly in the rural areas, during next year’s elections.
On Friday about 150 ROHR supporters staged a peace march in the centre of Chitungwiza in defiance of an unconstitutional police attempt to stop them. ROHR President Ephraim Tapa told us that the police later raided the homes of several of the organisers and ordered them to report to the police on Monday. Legal representation is being obtained.
Ephraim said the police had earlier refused to allow a peace march planned in Harare at the end of May. He said ‘this is against the constitution which stipulates that people only have to notify the police about a demonstration, not get permission. It is the police who are being lawless and we must challenge this.
Other points
- Ephraim encouraged people to help raise sponsorship for a walk on Saturday 1st July organised by Daizy Fabian to raise funds for ZimPAP. The walkers will cover 15 miles from Ilford planning to reach the Vigil by 2 pm.
- A proof copy of the book was passed around at the the Vigil and aroused much interest – though not perhaps as much as the annual parade of more than a hundred naked and semi-naked cyclists down the Strand past the Embassy. Fortunately for them the weather was bright and sunny this year.
- We managed to catch a picture of Mugabe next to the Ambassador’s car. He looked horrified at the cyclists.
- Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Mavis Chisvo, Enock Dzonga, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Netsayi Makarichi, Rosemary Maponga, Margaret Munenge, Charles Mupawose, Mduduzi Ndlovu, Edmore Pedzisai, Rumbidzayi Sambana and Michael Sirewu. Thanks to Mavis, Catherine Musa and Netsayi for looking after the front table, to Rosemary, Enock and Rumbidzayi for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Mduduzi, Rumbidzayi, Fungayi, Jonathan, Edmore, Charles and Netsayi for putting up the banners. Thanks also to Nyarai Masvosva for the extra photos and to Fungayi for wearing our Mugabe mask.
For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.
FOR THE RECORD: 29 signed the register.
EVENTS AND NOTICES:
- ROHR Central London branch meeting. Saturday 17th June from 11.30 am – 1.30 pm. Venue: 4th floor, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX. Contact: Daisy Fabian 07708653640, Maxmus Savanhu 07397809056, Sipho Ndlovu 07400566013.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organization based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organization on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.
- Swaziland Vigil. Saturday 24th June from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB.
- ZimPAP fundraising walk. Saturday 1st July. Starting at 8 am, a 15-mile walk from Ilford to reach the Vigil by 2 pm. For sponsorship forms contact Daizy Fabian, 07708653640, daizyfabian@yahoo.co.uk and she will post or email a sponsorship form to you.
- ROHR National Executive meeting. Saturday 5th August from 11 am. Venue: The Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX.
- Zimbabwe Action Forum (ZAF) meets regularly after the Vigil to discuss ways to help those back in Zimbabwe to fight oppression and achieve true democracy.
- Zimbabwe Yes We Can Movement holds meetings in London as the political face of ROHR and the Vigil.
- Zimbabwe Vigil Highlights 2016 can be viewed on this link: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/843-zimbabwe-vigil-highlights-2016. Links to previous years’ highlights are listed on 2016 Highlights page.
- Facebook pages:
Vigil: https://www.facebook.com/zimbabwevigil
ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/
ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum-ZAF/490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London, takes place every Saturday from 14.00 to 18.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe. http://www.zimvigil.co.uk.Featured