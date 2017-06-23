Chandni Chowk – Yet Another Reason to Shop in Delhi

The city has seen the reign of several dynasties over the years and is now molded in a shape that integrates a plethora of cultures.
Delhi is divided into Old and New, literally and figuratively. Old Delhi is known for its vibrant markets, monuments, and range of traditional eateries. It is also a favorite place to shop, and one can get find a vast range of ethnic wear, spices, electronics, books and what not – the only question is you must know which street sells what.
Chandni Chowk needs no introduction – it has been featured in Bollywood many times and is a pop culture reference that is known by everyone in India. The busy and bustling streets of Chandni Chowk can be overwhelming at first, but with the amount of variety it offers, it is shoppers’ delight. If you are traveling from any part of the world to Delhi, make sure to block your calendar for Chandni Chowk. The good news for people traveling from Bangalore to Delhi, make certain that you Book Bangalore to New Delhi flights at Yatra for the best offers.
Nai Sarak
Nai Sarak connects Chandni Chowk to Chawri Bazar and is essentially a linking road. However, it is a traditional market for book lovers. From those second-hand college books to the study material for competitive exams, and from fiction to autobiographies, the options are endless. If you are a writer or an active reader, you might not believe the situation with your eyes. Heavy bargains, cheap books and books sold by ‘weight,’ you will find all sorts of absurd options of buying books. Even if you are shopping for new books, you can get a whole lot of discounts.
Bhagirath Palace
Asia’s largest wholesale market for electronic goods is not in China – but Chandni Chowk. What can you expect from the market that holds that title to this day? You will find everything you are looking for, something as basic as lights fixtures to microprocessors, phones, cables and more. It is also famous for its light shops which are dotted along the street.
Katra Neel
The famous wholesale market for a range of clothing material including silk, muslin, satin, cotton, and crepe. You will find shops nestled together in the busy lanes selling the best lehengas, sarees, and other ethnic wear. It is especially crowded in the wedding season as the market curates to bridal wear.
Dariba Kalan
Dariba Kalan is a 17th-century market which is famous for its jewelry. The entire lane is dotted with jewelers selling gorgeous silver jewelry at a substantial discount than what you get in the market. With nose-pins, necklaces, silverware, the options are endless if you are willing to spend money. You will also find Kundan jewelry which is relatively cheap and has high quality.
Kinari Bazaar
Along with Katra Neel, the Kinari Bazaar in Chandni Chowk makes up for the best wedding shopping destination. It is no more than a narrow street but with more variety of fabrics than anywhere else. Fabrics with Parsi and Zari borders, laces, motifs for ethnic wear is available at every shop. It also connects to the famous Paranthe Wali Gali, where you can eat paranthas and kachori.
Khari Baoli
Khari Baoli is known for its spice market, and the entire street is dedicated to all kinds of dry fruits, herbs, nuts and of course spices. One can find anything in the range of spices and condiments. It has been operational since the 17th century and continued to deliver the widest range of spices in India.
Delhi is truly dynamic in all senses as it brings the new and old together in ways like no other city. One of the truly ancient cities, it offers everything for everybody. Chandni Chowk is an expansive place with several things happening at the same time.