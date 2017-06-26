26.6.2017 7:21
Christian Vote Campaign Launch Zimbabwe

Notice is here given that a consortium of church organizations in Zimbabwe will launch a bold, protracted and Bible-based campaign to mobilize Christians to VOTE in the crucial 2018 elections and permanently put an end to the culture of violence, corruption and incompetence.

The launch will take place on Tuesday 27 June 2017 from 10am to 1pm at the Zimbabwe Council of Churches Headquarters, Kentucky Hotel, 27 St Patrick’s Rd, Hatfield, Harare.

For further information:

Mr. Shadrech Chaparadza, spokesperson

Grace Ablaze Ministries International

Cell/mobile:  +263 777 416 239 (Zimbabwe)

E-mail:  schaparadza@yahoo.com

Or:

Reverend Guthrie Malusi Gwanzura , spokesperson

Greater Works International Ministries

Cell/mobile:  +263 778 257 501 (Zimbabwe)

E-mail: gathriemalusi@gmail.com

CONSORTIUM MEMBERS

Zimbabwe Council of Churches

Zimbabwe Divine Destiny

Zimbabwe Christian Alliance

Christian Action Trust Zimbabwe

Prayer Network Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Pastors’ Fellowship

Student Christian Movement of Zimbabwe

  • David Barber

    At least this is a start, but Christian Churches need to do far more to fulfil their Biblical responsibility to fight for the oppressed, the weak and those in poverty. Nearly 90% of Zimbabweans are Christian, so Christian Churches are easily potentially powerful enough on their own to overturn dictatorship, without any help from anyone else. So they should be being far more active.

    Also, is Roman Catholicism part of this movement? I hope so.