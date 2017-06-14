6:13 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: CiZC Youth cluster convene to craft 2018 Election Strategy

Harare: Over 25 youth organisations who are affiliate members of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) today convened in Harare in a move aimed at mapping the youths’ 2018 election strategy. The youths, representing the CiZC’s Youth committee met for workshop dubbed “The Youth Strategy Development Meeting” also sought to come up with sustainable inventions post 2018.