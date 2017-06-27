6:09 by ZPP Have your say: Conflict in Kingsdale Housing Cooperative, Norton

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has noted increasing conflict in Housing cooperatives the latest of which is Kingsdale Housing Cooperative in Norton where a few residents had their houses demolished by one Cuthbert Mupami with the help of armed police. Mupami cooperation of armed police after he misrepresented to the police that he had been threatened by machete wielding residents.