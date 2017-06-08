Don’t compel residents to pay for services not provided

Councilor Munyengeri made the remarks during a community meeting organized by the Combined Harare Residents Association in Hatcliffe on June 7, 2017.
The meeting was attended by about 400 residents.
Councilor Munyengeri’s remarks followed complaints by residents that they were being made to pay for services such as refuse collection yet the Harare City Council was not collecting refuse in their area.
Some of the residents raised concern that they were being charged fixed water charges yetthey were not receiving water from council.
Councilor Munyengeri said charging residents for services not rendered amounted to extortion.
Councilor Munyengeri said charging residents for services not rendered amounted to extortion.
"Residents shouls pay for services that are rendered to them. Whay soul residents be made to pay for refuse collection when council is not collecting refuse. I urge residents to pay for services that are being provided to them," said Councilor Munyengeri.