8:22 by Njabulo Njabulo Have your say: Does Dr Nkosana Moyo have what it takes to be next President of Zimbabwe?

Questions have to be asked.”CAN HE?” “YES HE CAN”.Does Dr Nkosana Moyo have the charisma that can surpass and supersede that of his competitors in the political institution? The answer is ,YES!.Does he have the prerequisite people skills ,knowledge and technical job skills to fix the Zimbabwe economy which has taken a nose dive?