Gokomere wins own chess festival

The team was led by Kudzai Mhandu who was on board one. Shallom Muguwe was on board two for Gokomere while Munyaradzi Zengwa was on board three. The winners walked away with a trophy and some medals. Second place went to Hippo Valley High school who were the silver medalists while silveira came third in a pulsating tourney.
There were 15 teams which took part in this boys section. Turning on to the best players on boards. The best player in the boys section on board one was Aaron Sithole of Hippo Valley who finished with a perfect score, Louis Mandebvu of Chikwanda high school was the second best player on board one followed by Ganyani Whivet of Silveira high school.
On board two Shallom Muguwe was the best player winning a gold medal, followed by Anesu Haruperi of Hippo Valley and Silence Machando of Ndarama secondary school. On board three Tafadzwa Ruzvidzo of Silveira was the best player with a perfect score followed by Lovemore Madzimure of Mapanzure high school and Munyaradzi Zengwa of Gokomere completed the list for the best players on board three. On board 4 Tanaka Chinembiri of Mutendi high school won gold medal with 4,5/5 points, while Sando Tanaka of Silveira A and Kwenda Brian of Silveira C team won the silver and bronze medals respectively.
Meanwhile in the girls section Mutendi high school won the first prize after winning all their games. They sweated for the final round game against Gokomere high school team A and eventually won 2,5-1,5 after a blitz finish on board one. Turning on to the tourney’s best players. Tanaka Pawandiwa of Mutendi won the gold medal on board one followed by Sharai Chivasa and Mutonhori .T silver and bronze respectively. On board two Everjoy Musikavanhu won gold while Mitchelle Matemba and Mugudza Juliet won silver and bronze respectively. On board three Tapiwa Mutema of Gokomere won a gold medal with a perfect score, while Yvonne Rugora and Mthando Mabuya won silver and bronze medals respectively. On board four Marvelous Pise of Berejena won a gold medal with a perfect score followed by Tanatswa Mazoza and Machipisa .B who won silver and bronze medals respectively.
The tourney was organized by Mr Masimba Mutakaya the host teacher in charge of chess who could not hide his joy after lifting the trophy after many years of failing to win it. FA Chimbamu ran the event with assistance of the host provincial chairperson Mr Jaravani. Meanwhile another successful tourney was held at Twin Rivers School in Harare. Tadiwa Madaka won a Tablet after play-offs agaist Tatenda Muatambanembwa of Windview Primary school. They had both finished with perfect scores that is, 5 points. Meanwhile on the international scene GM Kenny Solomon won the Zonal 4.3 hosted by Zambia in Livingstone. Our own chess players Spencer Masango and Zhemba Zhemusse are now Candidate Masters after finishing with 5/9 and 4, 5/9 respectively.
This bring the number of Candidate Masters to three. The first Candidate Master being Dion James Moyo. Congratulations to the guys for putting the country’s flag on the world map. Meanwhile Zimbabwe is expected to be hosting this year’s African schools chess individuals’ chess championships sometime in August for the 19th -27th. We wish the country all the best in ensuring that this event becomes successful and also wishing that our all-weather friends in chess will continue to support us. Msango the winner of the Crystal Candy Sponsored chess tourney which was hosted at the Ambassador hotel sometime last month is getting better with age. Roy Mwadzura came second while Zhemba Zhemusse came third tied together with Vasco Chayamiti.
The ladies section was won by Tatenda Zengeni followed by WCM Rumbidzai Mawire. In the under 16b boys category Luckson Gavaza of Zengeza 1 high was tied with his school mate and team mate Tinomudaishe.Chess is becoming very popular in the schools at both primary and seconday schools. All the best to Zimbabwe in its quest to host the prestigious African Schools chess individuals championships.