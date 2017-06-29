Heal Zimbabwe applauds churches for launching a campaign against political violence

The launch saw several church denominations such as Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Prayer Network of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Pastors’ Fellowship, Christian Leaders Forum, Ecumenical Church Leaders’ Forum, Zimbabwe Christian Alliance and Zimbabwe Devine Destiny (ZDD) come together to pledge and commit to campaign for peaceful 2018 elections.
In his solidarity speech, Heal Zimbabwe Programmes Manager, Cleto Manjova commended the move by the churches to call for peace ahead of the 2018 elections. He said “…The move by the church to launch a peace campaign against violent elections is commendable and as Heal Zimbabwe, we will partner the church in initiating campaigns for peaceful elections ahead of the 2018 elections..”.
Heal Zimbabwe appreciates the fact that the church has over the years been able to stand resolute and in unity with civil society organizations and has encouraged peace among citizens. This critical role by the church has strengthened local credibility and trust in the Church as a key stakeholder in healing and reconciliation processes. It is upon such trust and credibility that the Church, if recognized and given opportunity, could become key in the crucial domains of peace building and reconciliation efforts.