6:19 Heal Zimbabwe applauds churches for launching a campaign against political violence

Heal Zimbabwe commends the church for launching an election campaign dubbed “The Christian Vote 2018" on 27 June 2017 in Harare. The campaign is against political candidates who promote violence and abuse political power and influence to perpetrate violence. Heal Zimbabwe notes that the campaign is a positive step as it adds a voice on the need for violence free elections.