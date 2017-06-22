Heal Zimbabwe encourages youth to peacefully participate in 2018 elections

The peace campaign seeks to encourage community members and leaders to uphold peace ahead of the 2018 elections. Six soccer and six netball teams competed for the Peace Cup. The teams that participated include Dambo Rovers, Bare High, Gombe kombe stars, Jape Chape boys, Goteka and Jengamvura.
More than 300 people graced the occasion among them were the ward 3 councillor Mr. Chopamba, Headmistress for Bare High, four Village heads, 15 school teachers from Bare Primary and Secondary school and HZT peace club members. The Headmistress for Bare High School gave a speech where she appealed to youths to shun violence. She further appealed to community leaders and those aspiring for political positions to uphold peace as they mobilize voters ahead of the 2018 elections.
Sitabile Dewa, HZT Programmes Manager thanked the community members for coming out to support peace building initiatives. She stressed that youth must be beacon for peace and tolerance in their communities. She also encouraged community members to peacefully participate in next year’s general elections. Ms Dewa also challenged the youth to register en masse and vote in peace.
201 people mainly youths, pledged to uphold peace ahead of the election by signing the HZT peace pledges. By signing the pledge, an individual would be committing to uphold peace and be a peace ambassador. Bare High School won the soccer Peace Cup while Dambo Rovers scooped the netball trophy.