10:56 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Heal Zimbabwe encourages youth to peacefully participate in 2018 elections

Heal Zimbabwe on Saturday, 17 June 2017 joined the Mazowe North community in commemorating the Day of the African Child through a Sports for Peace Tournament held at Bare High School. The day was commemorated under the theme: Accelerating Protection, Empowerment and Equal Opportunities for Children in Africa by 2030. The sports tournament was held under the Heal Zimbabwe’s National Peace Campaign #13MillionVoices4Peace.