Heal Zimbabwe encourages youth to peacefully participate in 2018 elections

Heal Zimbabwe on Saturday, 17 June 2017 joined the Mazowe North community in commemorating the Day of the African Child through a Sports for Peace Tournament held at Bare High School. The day was commemorated under the theme: Accelerating Protection, Empowerment and Equal Opportunities for Children in Africa by 2030. The sports tournament was held under the Heal Zimbabwe’s National Peace Campaign #13MillionVoices4Peace.

The peace campaign seeks to encourage community members and leaders to uphold peace ahead of the 2018 elections. Six soccer and six netball teams competed for the Peace Cup. The teams that participated include Dambo Rovers, Bare High, Gombe kombe stars, Jape Chape boys, Goteka and Jengamvura.

More than 300 people graced the occasion among them were the ward 3 councillor  Mr. Chopamba, Headmistress for Bare High, four Village heads, 15 school teachers from Bare Primary and Secondary school and HZT peace club members. The Headmistress for Bare High School gave a speech where she appealed to youths to shun violence. She further appealed to community leaders and those aspiring for political positions to uphold peace as they mobilize voters ahead of the 2018 elections.

Sitabile Dewa, HZT Programmes Manager thanked the community members for coming out to support peace building initiatives. She stressed that youth must be beacon for peace and tolerance in their communities. She also encouraged community members to peacefully participate in next year’s general elections. Ms Dewa also challenged the youth to register en masse and vote in peace.

201 people mainly youths, pledged to uphold peace ahead of the election by signing the HZT peace pledges. By signing the pledge, an individual would be committing to uphold peace and be a peace ambassador. Bare High School won the soccer Peace Cup while Dambo Rovers scooped the netball trophy.

Update on Constitution Amendment Bill

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    “The peace campaign seeks to encourage community members and leaders to uphold peace ahead of the 2018 elections,” says heal Zimbabwe.

    Is this not the same as someone who keeps hoping to be cured but will not take the medicine to cure his illness? We all know that for the country to have free, fair, credible and peaceful elections we must implement the reforms. The nation had the golden opportunity to do this during the GNU and yet failed to get even one reform implemented.

    SADC leaders warned the nation not to participate in the 2013 elections with no reforms but, of course, no one listened. Zanu PF went on to blatantly rig the vote and drag the nation into this economic and political mess.

    We have not implemented even one reform and yet the nation is once again going to have another election and some one hopes that a football tournament will stop the vote rigging! How naïve!