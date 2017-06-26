10:34 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Heal Zimbabwe Statement on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

This is a day on which we pay our respects to those who have endured the unimaginable. This is an occasion for the world to speak up against the unspeakable. It is long overdue that a day be dedicated to remembering and supporting the many victims and survivors of torture around the world. — Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, 1998.