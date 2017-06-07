6:36 by Violet Gonda Have your say: Hot Seat: Biti says Mugabe takes at least $4million on every foreign trip

Synopsis: Tendai Biti has accused Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa of ‘stealing’ money from the central bank to fund excessive expenditure by the regime, which caused crippling cash shortages. In an in-depth interview on the Hot Seat program with journalist Violet Gonda on the economic crisis in Zimbabwe, Biti talks about what he uncovered when he was finance minister in the coalition government from 2009 – 2012.