7:41 by David Barber Have your say: Matson Hlalo is Mugabe’s secret weapon

Matson Hlalo has had the impudence to blame the cowardice of Zimbabwean citizens for the failure to topple Mugabe. By doing so, he gravely insults the countless thousands who have been wrongly imprisoned, beaten up, tortured and killed, with untold numbers cast into unknown, unmarked graves.