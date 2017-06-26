14:24 by Nhimbe Trust Have your say: ‘Narratives from the dark’ set for tour

The play ‘Narratives from the Dark’ which was written by Special Matarirano and directed by Eunice Tava, is set to tour Masvingo (Charles Austen Theatre) and Mutare (Courthauld Theatre) on 28 and 29 June 2017 respectively, at 6pm.