‘Narratives from the dark’ set for tour

The solo act which stars visually-impaired actress Edith Masango successfully premiered at Harare’s Theatre in the Park on 25 May this year.
‘Narratives from the Dark’ is an empowering theatrical stage play which provides hope to people living with disability and people facing any form of stigma, prejudice or discrimination based on different factors such as physical appearance, sex, class to mention a few.
The play uplifts the abundance of talent that lies in people living with disabilities. Edith Masango, who plays the lead role in this solo performance, is visually impaired and the play is her autobiography. In the play, Gwen, a blind lady, finds herself confronted with two issues in her life; to fight for her rightful place within a stereotyping society and to fend for her needs in a struggling economy. She has to kill two birds with one stone and her attitude and mentality towards her challenges must bail her out. But she needs a robust inner strength to achieve her goals and the million dollar question is: Will she stand the test of time and wills?
Writer Special Matarirano said ‘Through the play we seek to change the behaviour, attitudes, creeds and mentality of people living with disabilities in order for them to claim parity and equality within traditional societies that look down upon them’. What makes it powerful and inspiring is the fact that it is based on the real life of the actress and offers authentic solutions to the concerns presented. Edith Masango lost her eyesight at 20 years of age and in the play she depicts her reality and the challenges she faces as a visually-impaired young woman living in an unaccommodating society. She presents a window for the ordinary person to step into her shoes by highlighting some of the challenges she faces which the society overlooks. The play hence becomes a powerful tool for educating on the importance of tolerance and acceptance.
Later this year ‘Narratives from the Dark’ will tour around different cities and towns in the country including Bulawayo and Kadoma, and the producers also hope to take the play to regional and international spaces in the long run.
Nhimbe Trust lends support to the tour of ‘Narratives from the Dark’ under their programme Women in Theatre & Television, in association with cultural partners Africalia (Belgium), an NGO that supports art and culture in several African countries and has been involved in the development of the arts in Zimbabwe for many years.
(Other links: https://www.facebook.com/