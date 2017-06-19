Who needs wheels? – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/35239401931/sizes/m/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/34525141924/sizes/m/
‘Some of you think I have taken weed’, she said. ‘Do I look like someone who took weed today?’ Mugabe said nothing. You could say he sat stoned-faced. Vice President Mnangagwa however, who was sitting next to him, must have had difficulty suppressing a smile.
Chimene, speaking as it were from on high, urged Mugabe to end the divisions in the party over the presidential succession. ‘We end up seeing crocodile smiles because of the divisions,’ she snorted.
Chimene proceeded to demonstrate that she was in full possession of her senses by accusing ministers in the province of looting large tracts of land, among other things. She went on: ‘If it means going down with you, we will fall together Comrade President’.
Mugabe, who is quite capable of falling down by himself, made no response to this offer. But he would hardly have been reassured by Chimene’s undertaking the previous week to Zanu PF Youth leaders preparing for the rally. She promised them they would have no trouble with police road blocks. ‘You said some vehicles do not have wheels, but I will make sure you will not be harassed.’
Who needs wheels when you have mbanje power.
Other points
- Plans are progressing for the peacewalk to raise funds for the Zimbabwe Peace Actors’ Platform (ZimPAP). A group of about 40 will be walking 15 miles from Ilford (leaving at 8.30 am) to the Vigil (arriving at 2 pm) on 1st July. They will be asking for sponsorship from their churches, work places, families and friends. For sponsorship forms contact Daizy Fabian, 07708653640, daizyfabian@yahoo.co.uk and she will post or email a sponsorship form to you. ZimPAP aims to train 100,000 civilian peacekeepers to overcome fear and intimidation during next year’s elections. To donate to the peace walk please access: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zimvigil-co-ordinator.
- The Vigil wishes Netsayi Makarichi a speedy recovery. She was in considerable pain after injuring her knee while dancing energetically. We called for an ambulance and the ambulance service, because they were extremely busy, provided a taxi to take her to St Thomas’s hospital over the river. She eventually left the hospital on crutches. Thanks to Fungayi Mabhunu, Cephas Maswoswa and Mduduzi Ndlovu who accompanied her and made sure she got safely home.
- Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Zodwa Bhebhe, Isabell Gwatidzo, Josephine Jombe, Etines Kapiya, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Phillip Mahlahla, Alice Majola, Chido Makawa, Heather Makawa, Roseline Mukucha, Alfredy Mukuvare, Esther Munyira, Fungisai Mupandira, Sally Mutseyami, Casper Nyamakura, Jennipher Sabe and Sharon Zimuto. Thanks to Roseline, Catherine Musa and Josephine for looking after the front table, to Esther, Zodwa, Alice Mujola and Isaac Chawasarira for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Alfredy, Phillip, Casper, Jonathan and Sharon for putting up the banners. Thanks to Nyarai Masvosva for cooking sadza and stew to fundraise for ZimPAP and to Nontokozo Ncube and Margaret Munenge for serving the food. Thanks to Deborah Harry and Mercy Bayipayi for selling maputi (popcorn) to raise funds for ZimPAP. Thanks also to Nyarai and Phillip for providing extra photFor latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.
FOR THE RECORD: 54 signed the register.
EVENTS AND NOTICES:
- Swaziland Vigil. Saturday 24th June from 10 am to 1 pm outside the Swaziland High Commission, 20 Buckingham Gate, London SW1E 6LB.
- ZimPAP fundraising walk. Saturday 1st July. Starting at 8.30 am, a 15-mile walk from Ilford to reach the Vigil by 2 pm. For sponsorship forms contact Daizy Fabian, 07708653640, daizyfabian@yahoo.co.uk and she will post or email a sponsorship form to you. To donate to the peace walk please access: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zimvigil-co-ordinator.
- ROHR Central London branch meeting. Saturday 15th July from 11.30 am – 1.30 pm. Venue: 4th floor, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX. Contact: Daisy Fabian 07708653640, Maxmus Savanhu 07397809056, Sipho Ndlovu 07400566013.
- ROHR National Executive meeting. Saturday 5th August from 11 am. Venue: The Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organization based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organization on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe. Please note that the official website of ROHR Zimbabwe is http://www.rohrzimbabwe.org/. Any other website claiming to be the official website of ROHR in no way represents us.
- Zimbabwe Action Forum (ZAF) meets regularly after the Vigil to discuss ways to help those back in Zimbabwe to fight oppression and achieve true democracy.
- Zimbabwe Yes We Can Movement holds meetings in London as the political face of ROHR and the Vigil.
- Zimbabwe Vigil Highlights 2016 can be viewed on this link: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/843-zimbabwe-vigil-highlights-2016. Links to previous years’ highlights are listed on 2016 Highlights page.
-
Facebook pages:ROHR: https://www.facebook.com/Restoration-of-Human-Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe-International-370825706588551/